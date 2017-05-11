Strong M-1 Challenge 77 main card set

Former two-time M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Viktor Nemkov will take on M-1 Global-debuting Ronny Markes, May 19, in the M-1 Challenge 77 main event at Sochi, Russia.

M-1 Challenge 77 will be streamed in high definition on www.M1Global.TVlive from Sochi, Russia. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.





A native of Kazakhstan fighting out of Russia, Nemkov (24-6-0, M-1: 17-5-0) has once again fought his way back to the top of the M-1 light heavyweight class. In 2013, Nemkov defeated Vasily Babich (11-8-0), by way of a second-round submission (arm-lock), at M-1 Challenge 66, for the vacant M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title.

Nemkov lost his first title defense by a five-round split decision to German Stephan Puetz, who Nemkov gained revenge from four fights later, taking a five-round majority decision in the M-1 Challenge 63 Fight of the Night to regain the coveted M-1 crown.

In his first title defense of his second reign, Nemkov lost his title via a five-round split decision to Rashid Yusupov (8-0), a year ago at M-1 Challenge 68. The resilient Nemkov will position himself for yet another title shot with an impressive victory against Markes.

Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Brazil, will be making his M-1 Global debut against Nemkov. In his last fight this past February, Markes choked out 15-4-0 Tony Lopez in the opening round of their King of the Cage super heavyweight championship match. Markes is a UFC and World Series of Fighting veteran

The M-1 Challenge 77 main card is stacked with entertaining, evenly-matched fights, including a potentially explosive throw-down between undefeated Russian middleweight prospect Artiom Frolov (8-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0) and always dangerous Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Nadzhafzade (5-1-1 (M-1: 2-0-1).

Russian featherweight Viktor Kolesnik (9-2-1, M-1: 0-0-1) vs. Brazlian Felipe Rego (10-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukrainian welterweight Audrey “Iron” Lezhnev (15-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0) vs. Russian Kurbanali Abdusalamov, and Georgian lightweight Raul Tutarauli (9-3-0, M-1: 4-1-0) vs. M-1 Global pro-debuting Artur Lemos (8-2-0), of Portugal, are also scheduled to be in main-card action.