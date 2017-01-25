One Championship Renews Partnership With Malaysian Telco Giant Tune Talk

The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced its renewal of partnership with the largest mobile prepaid service provider in Malaysia, Tune Talk. Both companies have been closely working together since 2012, bringing Asian mixed martial arts to greater heights.





Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I’m thrilled to be working with Tune Talk and the Air Asia family as our extended partnership signifies another monumental moment for the sport of mixed martial arts and ONE Championship. As a lead up to the biggest mixed martial arts event in Malaysian history on 10 February, ONE Championship and Tune Talk will roll out a massive campaign across all media platforms throughout the country.”

In today’s age of digital content, Tune Talk has consistently led the industry with cutting edge technology and fresh marketing initiatives, with this new endeavour being a giant leap in the right direction.

Officially launched in August 2009, Tune Talk provides super low calling rates and exciting incentives to the underserved segment of the Malaysian market. The company has quickly risen to success based on their philosophy of dedication and hard work.

Tune Talk has played a pivotal role in ONE Championship’s rise to prominence in Malaysia and other parts of Asia, using its innovative content that brought world-class mixed martial arts action to loyal fans.

In partnership with Tune Talk, ONE Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 10 February to hold ONE: THRONE OF TIGERS at the 12,000-capacity Stadium Negara. The blockbuster event will feature the absolute best in local and international mixed martial arts talent, accentuating a tremendous headlining bout between hometown hero Ev “E.T.” Ting and lightweight veteran Kamal Shalorus.

Furthermore, ONE Championship and Tune Talk will be launching a 24-episode original web series, featuring Jason Lo himself and the ONE Ring Girls. Jason Lo and company will be touring around the iconic capital of Kuala Lumpur to explore the city’s interesting and unique sites as well as sampling Malaysia’s world-class cuisine.

Jason Lo, CEO of Tune Talk, stated: “The relationship established between Tune Talk and ONE Championship five years ago was the catalyst that changed the whole mixed martial arts ecosystem in the region. Numerous historical achievements have been attained as a result of this synergistic bond. Tune Talk is proud to once again extend this partnership which will greatly bring unparalleled growth to the sport as well as for both brands.”

He added: “Through the Malaysian Invasion Mixed Martial Arts (MIMMA), Tune Talk will work closely with ONE Championship to discover more world-class mixed martial arts athletes, to add to the already impressive line-up of MIMMA Champions fighting for Asia’s premier MMA organization, such as Keanu Subba, Mohd Aiman and Agilan Thani.”

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 118+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Setanta, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, TV5, MYTV, HTV, OSN and more.