LIVE on Fight Network – TKO 40, Fight Night Medicine Hat 4 & UFC 215 Coverage

Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents a jam-packed all-Canadian weekend of live mixed martial arts action, starting tonight, Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET with TKO 40: Dénouement from Montreal, Quebec. On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET, Z Promotions presents Fight Night Medicine Hat 4 from Medicine Hat, Alberta. Fight Network will also deliver extensive pre and post-fight coverage of UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 from Edmonton, Alberta.

Headlining tonight’s live broadcast of TKO 40: Dénouement across Canada at 6:00 p.m. ET, highly touted Toronto-based prospect Todd Stoute (9-3) battles Quebec City’s Marc-André Barriault (7-1) in a light heavyweight showdown. The co-feature pits Brazil’s Joao Luis Nogueira (24-6) against red-hot Montreal-based fan favorite Alex Morgan (7-2) in a featherweight bout. Brazilian UFC veteran Maiquel Falcao (38-10) will also make his long-awaited TKO debut against Bosnian-born Quebecer Strahinja Gavrilovic (6-4). In other marquee matchups, Ricardeau Francois (14-10) looks to hand undefeated heavyweight Adam Dyczka (5-0) his first professional blemish, unbeaten Brazilian Leo Xavier (4-0-1) meets Frenchman Yacine Bandaoui (8-6) at welterweight, Japan’s Atsushi Fujino (3-0) looks to keep his perfect record in tact against Quebec-based bantamweight prospect Louis Jourdain (4-1), plus bantamweight Keith Lee (1-1), the brother of UFC interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee, faces Eric Daigneault (2-3).





While TKO 40: Dénouement airs in Canada, LFA 22: Heinisch vs. Perez will air live tonight, Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Fight Network’s international feed in 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, featuring a clash of undefeated rising stars for the LFA middleweight title, as Ian Heinisch (8-0) meets Markus Perez (8-0). In the co-main event from Broomfield, Colorado, Gilbert Smith (12-6) and Ben Smith (15-4) collide in an exciting rematch at a 190-pound catch-weight.

Saturday’s live broadcast of Fight Night Medicine Hat 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET will air live in Canada, the U.S. and 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The bantamweight championship is on the line in the main event, as surging Canadian Jesse Arnett (12-4) pursues the biggest win of his career against UFC veteran Johnny Bedford (23-13-1). A pair of legends square off for the middleweight crown, as Joe Riggs (45-17) and Shonie Carter (51-31-7) cross paths for the first time in their storied careers. Montreal’s Peter Grajcar (5-0) will also put his welterweight title on the line against CES MMA champion Chris Curtis (16-5). Nova Scotia’s UFC flyweight veteran Chris Kelades (10-3) will make his first appearance for the promotion opposite Calgary’s Keegan Oliver (6-5).

Ahead of Saturday’s live event, Fight Network will live broadcast the UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 PREFIGHT SHOW at 7:00 p.m. ET in Canada, featuring final predictions and analysis from Edmonton, Alberta with the industry’s premier mixed martial arts analysts. UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley work as studio desk analysts with host Todd Grisham and reporter Megan Olivi conducting on-site fighter interviews.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s pay-per-view, the live UFC 215 POSTFIGHT SHOW airs at approximately 1:00 a.m. ET, recapping all the exciting action.