John Gillies and Colin Heron join forces with MTK MMA

MTK Global is delighted to announce John Gillies as its new Head of MTK MMA and Colin Heron as its new MTK MMA International Consultant.





Former professional fighters Gillies has cornered in the UFC as well as working with big-name boxers such as David Price; while Heron is the founder and Head Coach of Team Kaobon, which includes UFC superstar Darren Till among many others.

Gillies said of the news: “I’m really excited about this. There’s a gap in the market for this and I can see this becoming an increasing success – especially if MTK MMA becomes as big as the boxing side.

“If we can sign more fighters like Till to the MMA side, it’s going to be massive. I’m looking forward to working with Colin, who’s a pioneer of the sport and had more UFC fighters than anyone in the UK.





“I come from a fighting background. I fought professionally in MMA, boxing, K1 and Thai boxing. Coaching-wise, I’ve also worked with many of the top names.

“I’ve been involved in massive fights in boxing – cornering for David Price against Alexander Povetkin and in huge UFC fights too. I’m looking forward to more big nights in combat sports in this new role.”

Heron added: “I’m excited to start with with MTK MMA and alongside my good friend John.

“I intend to use all of my 30+ years of experience working in the industry to help provide a platform for the huge pool of UK talent to progress, shine and continuously learn their trade.

“I also plan to play a part in making MTK MMA a truly global entity in the sport and bring it into line with MTK Global’s amazing achievements in the boxing world.

“We will be hosting a series of promotions with a view to developing talent and enhancing the global status of MTK MMA. We’ll also manage, guide and shape the careers of our athletes – whether that be on national scales or on the world’s biggest stages.

“I’ve personally guided the careers of many of the planet’s leading MMA stars and I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to the roster.”

Departing Head of MTK MMA Kieran Keddle said: “I’ve enjoyed my time working for the company and wish them all the best in the future.

“The time has come for me to pursue other projects having recently moved to Canada but I know MTK MMA will continue to progress and build under a top-class new leadership team.”

MTK Global would like to thank Kieran for his work and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal