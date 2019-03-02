Jack Dempsey’s grandson Joshua Gormley to headline Explosive pro bare-knuckle card

The grandson of legendary world heavyweight boxing champion Jack “The Manassa Mauler” Dempsey, knockout artist Joshua “Dempsey” Gormley, will headline the explosive “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” card, presented by Pure and Natural (www.getpureandnatural.com), on Friday night, April 5, at Cheyenne Ice & Event Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.





BYB Extreme Fighting Series (BYB), bare-knuckle fighting’s most intense combat sports promoter, has announced the full fight card for its inaugural show, “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL”, which will feature 10 professional bare-knuckle fights, and two mixed-martial-arts fights.

The full card will showcase a diverse cast of action-packed combat sports fighters representing boxing, MMA, kick boxing, wrestling, Muay Thai and back-yard brawling, in evenly matched, entertaining fights contested inside a revolutionizing “Trigon Triangle” cage.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” throughout North America on pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, Dish and Vubiquity in the United States, as well as Bell TV, Shaw, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, Apr. 5th commencing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, in addition to being live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website, for a suggested retail price of $24.95.





“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” will also conclude production of “Dawg Fight 2”, the acclaimed documentary in which Dada 5000 was the subject and star, produced once again by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben (Rakontur).

The combination of back yard brawling celebrity Dada 5000 calling fights at cage-side, bare-knuckles fighting in a cage for the first time ever, 5 full three-minute rounds (excluding females who will fight 5 two-minute rounds), which insures constant confrontation and less decisions, if any, and a slew of “hungry” fighters out to make statements, all adds up to a memorable event for fans in attendance and those watching on PPV from around the world.

The 6′, 5″ Gormley, fighting out of Miami, has a 23-6 pro boxing record, including 22 eye-popping knockouts. He seems tailor made for bare-knuckles fighting because, in addition to his rich bloodlines, Gormley has made a living putting opponents to sleep in a ring, wearing gloves, and he figures to be even more explosive sans gloves.

Gormley will take on veteran Illinois MMA fighter Bobby “Zombie” Brents (17-7), a former Shamrock FC champion who, ironically, lost a split-decision to Gormley’s brother, Chase Gormely, 2-1/2 years ago at Bellator 162.

The co-featured event pits Canadian kick-boxer Jake “The Good” Young against Nebraska MMA veteran Matt “MFD” Delanoit in a classic slash of fighting styles. Young also has an amateur boxing and MMA background, while Delanoit has a 27-14 pro MMA record.

Wyoming favorite and BKB champion Billy “The Kid” Martin, of Casper, takes on Colorado striker Leo Pla in a bordering states rivalry match.

The MMA main event Idaho heavyweight Jamelle “The Best” Jones, a two-time national collegiate wrestling champion, throws-down with five-time pro MMA champion and multiple Tough Man Contest winner, Matt “The Attack” Kovacs, fighting out of Everett, Washington.

A Special female bantamweight bare-knuckles fight is on tap between the most aptly named bare-knuckles fighter, Washington state’s Christine “Knuckles” Stanley, a Chinese-American MMA fighter who has fought in Invicta, against North Carolina boxer Latoya Burton,who did two tours of Iraq as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

The potential Fight of the Night is a BYB rematch that stole the spotlight in the original “Dawg Fight” documentary, still available to watch on Netflix, when Alfonso “Chocolate” Frierson knocked out fellow Miami fighter Mike “Dragon Hulk” Trujillo so violently that it went viral. Frierson wants to prove that result wasn’t a fluke, Trujillo will be seeking restitution and to own bragging rights.

Other bare-knuckles fights on the Apr. 5th card include hometown favorite heavyweight Isaac “Flexx” James vs. Carlton “C Mayja” Little., of Memphis; Atlanta cruiserweight Robert “Real Business” Brown, Jr. vs. Lorenzo Hunt, of St. Augustine, FL; Michigan bantamweight Brian “Stone Handz” Jackson vs. Dominican John Michael “JoMi” Escoboa, who fights out of Coconut Creek, FL; three-time U.S. Army boxing champion Georgia flyweight Albert “Speedy” Martinez vs. Virgin Island native Kory “Ballistic” Vialet, now living in Texas; and Canadian featherweight Desmond Johnson vs. International Muay Thai champion Robert “Billy Bad Ass” Fletcher, of Park City, Minnesota.

The other MMA fight on the card also features heavyweights, Fort Lauderdale’s (FL) Jermayne “Redman” Barnes versus Detroit’s Lamar “The Abomination” Cannady-Foster.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.