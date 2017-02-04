Glory 39 Brussels & Glory 39 Superfight Series Announced, Tickets On Sale Next Week

Nearly five years after GLORY made its sole appearance in the Capital of Europe, the world’s premier kickboxing league returns for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series on Saturday, March 25. Forest National once again plays host to the top strikers on the planet, including many of Western Europe’s best, as they put it all on the line for the Belgian crowd.





Newly crowned GLORY welterweight champion Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (65-4-1, 39 KO) of France headlines GLORY 39 Brussels, defending his belt for the first time against Swiss striker and No. 2 ranked welterweight Yoann Kongolo (64-8, 46 KO). The challenger Kongolo holds two victories over the champion Doumbé, earning a unanimous decision in each previous encounter – including their meeting at GLORY 22 SuperFight Series in 2015, the GLORY debut for both fighters.

24-year-old Doumbé captured GLORY gold in remarkable fashion, ending the four-year unbeaten streak of then-champion Nieky Holzken at GLORY: COLLISION in December. Two weeks ago, at GLORY 37 in Los Angeles, Kongolo impressed while navigating the four-man welterweight contender tournament, defeating Konstantin Khuzin and Karim Benmansour en route to this third fight with Doumbé.

Top ranked heavyweights do battle in the co-headline bout at GLORY 39 Brussels, as No. 3 Jahfarr Wilnis (30-8-1, 8 KO) of the Netherlands clashes with Moroccan-Belgian knockout artist Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (31-5, 26 KO), currently ranked No. 6 after unseating top contender Ismael Londt.

GLORY 39 Brussels also features a one-night, four-man contender tournament to determine the next challenger for GLORY’s featherweight crown.

The current card for GLORY 39 Brussels can be found below:

GLORY 39 Brussels

Weltwerweight World Title Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Yoann Kongolo

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Jamal Ben Saddik

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: TBA vs. TBA

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: TBA vs. TBA

Earlier in the evening, another world title is on the line when reigning GLORY lightweight champion Sittichai (113-30-5, 30 KO) headlines GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, defending against No. 1 ranked challenger Dylan Salvador (49-11-1, 21 KO).

Salvador, a 23-year-old native of Lyon, France, earned the championship opportunity by defeating No. 3 ranked Anatoly Moiseev and No. 6 ranked Hysni Beqiri in a single evening, winning the lightweight contender tournament at GLORY 36 Germany in December.

Also on the GLORY 39 SuperFight Series card, littered with top 10 talent, Belgium’s Marat Grigorian (48-9-2, 29 KO), ranked No. 2 at lightweight, takes on Switzerland’s Hysni “All 4 Ilir” Beqiri (49-2, 30 KO), ranked No. 6.

Egyptian slugger Hesdy “Fighterheart” Gerges (49-18-1, 23 KO) puts his top four position on the line against the United Kingdom’s “Chopper” Chi Lewis-Parry (8-1, 4 KO), standing 6’9″ and occupying the eighth spot in the heavyweight division.

Plus, French veteran Karim “Le Felin” Benmansour (48-7-2, 22 KO), who climbed to No. 3 in the welterweight rankings after fighting in January, enters enemy territory to meet relentless Belgian powerhouse Harut Grigorian (43-10, 32 KO), keeping pace at No. 4.

The current card for GLORY 39 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 39 SuperFight Series

Lightweight World Title Headline Bout: Sittichai vs. Dylan Salvador

Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Hysni Beqiri

Heavyweight Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

Welterweight Bout: Karim Benmansour vs. Harut Grigorian

Tickets for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, priced at €200, €150, €100, €75, €50, €40, and €30, go on sale Friday, Feb.10 at sherpa.be.

Additional bouts for both GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series will be announced shortly.