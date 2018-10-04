GLORY 60 Lyon Fight Card Finalized for Saturday, Oct. 20

GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced the finalized fight card for GLORY 60 Lyon, as well as GLORY 60 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 60 prelims, taking place from Palais des Sports de Gerland on Saturday, Oct. 20.





Twenty-three-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Jimmy Vienot (61-15, 33 KO, fighting out of France) will go up against another gifted young welterweight in 21-year-old Dmitry Menshikov (19-2, 5 KO, fighting out of Russia) as part of GLORY 60 Lyon.

The five-fight card for GLORY 60 Lyon can be found below:

GLORY 60 Lyon

Welterweight Title Headline Bout: Harut Grigorian (c) vs. Cédric Doumbé

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Stéphane Susperregui vs. Donegi Abena

Middleweight Bout: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Yassine Ahaggan

Welterweight Bout: Jimmy Vienot vs. Dmitry Menshikov

Featherweight Bout: Abdellah Ezbiri vs. Victor Pinto

GLORY 60 Lyon will be carried live on ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.





GLORY 60 SuperFight Series has also seen several key additions.

Mehdi “Man of Steel” Bouanane (22-9, 12 KO, fighting out of France) and Matěj “Money” Peňáz (20-2, 9 KO, fighting out of the Czech Republic) will both be making their GLORY debuts, squaring off at middleweight.

Lightweight Michael Palandre (25-2, 9 KO, fighting out of France), who hails from Montrond-les-Bains, now has an opponent in fellow Frenchman Mohamed Soumah (24-3, 8 KO, fighting out of France).

In the super bantamweight division, Swedish striker Sofia Olofsson (48-8, 24 KO, fighting out of Sweden) returns to GLORY for a fight with French newcomer Cindy “The Cyborg” Silvestre (26-15-1, fighting out of France).





Thailand’s Thong Fairtex gets the GLORY 60 SuperFight Series action started, taking on an opponent be to named shortly.

The six-fight card for GLORY 60 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 60 SuperFight Series

Light Heavyweight Headline Bout: Zinedine Hameur-Lain vs. Felipe Micheletti

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Mamadou Lamine Sene vs. Bruno Chaves

Middleweight Bout: Mehdi Bouanane vs. Matěj Peňáz

Lightweight Bout: Michael Palandre vs. Mohamed Soumah

Super Bantamweight Bout: Sofia Olofsson vs. Cindy Silvestre

Featherweight Bout: Thong Fairtex vs. TBA

GLORY 60 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

More French fighters have joined the GLORY 60 prelims, with Mustafa Yasar (12-2-1, fighting out of France) meeting Mehdi Kada (13-3, 4 KO, fighting out of France) at welterweight and Said Ahamada (22-5, 11 KO, fighting out of France) facing featherweight Geoffrey Vivies (8-4, 3 KO, fighting out of France).

The four-fight GLORY 60 preliminary card can be found below:

GLORY 60 Prelims

Welterweight Bout: Mehdi Kada vs. Mustafa Yasar

Lightweight Bout: Guerric Billet vs. Hafid Romdhane

Featherweight Bout: Geoffrey Vivies vs. Said Ahamada

Featherweight Bout: Yoann Mermoux vs. Franck Reoutzkoff

The GLORY 60 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for GLORY 60 Lyon – including access to GLORY 60 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 60 prelims – are on sale now and available for online purchase by visiting tickets.glorykickboxing.com or francebillet.com (for fans in France).

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.