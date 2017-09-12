GLORY Brings France’s Finest to Palais des Sports de Gerland

GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced its next event for the French fans. After hosting GLORY 42 Paris in June, the promotion will travel south to Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon for GLORY 47 Lyon and GLORY 47 SuperFight Series on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Reigning GLORY light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (18-5, 5 KO, fighting out of Russia) defends his belt against No. 2-ranked challenger Ariel Machado (45-8, 34 KO, fighting out of Brazil) in the GLORY 47 Lyon headline bout.





Vakhitov returns after injuring his hand during a dominant title defense at GLORY 38 Chicago in February. The 26-year-old champion appears to be entering his prime, having only lost once since joining GLORY in 2013 and achieving a 7-1 mark that includes three knockouts and two title defenses with the organization.

Machado also competed at GLORY 38 Chicago, defeating contenders Danyo Ilunga and Zinedine Hameur-Lain to stake his claim at light heavyweight gold.

Former GLORY welterweight world champion “The Best” Cédric Doumbé (67-5-1, 39 KO, fighting out of France) begins his campaign back into title contention, taking on heavy-handed veteran Yohan “Le Bucheron” Lidon (93-36-1, 56 KO, fighting out of France) in a welterweight showcase.

Lidon stepped in as a short-notice injury replacement at GLORY 42 Paris. With a full training camp ahead of GLORY 47 Lyon, he will look to display the raw power and technical skill that has made him a fan favorite and won him numerous titles, including ISKA, WBC Muay Thai, WKN and It’s Showtime belts.





GLORY 47 Lyon will also feature a one-night, four-man featherweight contender tournament.

Born in Lyon, decorated Muay Thai stylist Fabio Pinca (102-25-3, 42 KO, fighting out of France) will have the hometown crowd’s support when he battles Uzbekistan’s Anvar Boynazarov (79-20-2, 45 KO, fighting out of the United States) in the first of two tournament semifinal match-ups.

French-Moroccan featherweight Azize “The Magician” Hliali (17-14-1, 2 KO, fighting out of France) will make his GLORY debut in the tournament’s second semifinal scrap, facing an opponent to be named later.

The current GLORY 47 Lyon fight card can be found below:

Light Heavyweight Title Headline Bout: Artem Vakhitov vs. Ariel Machado

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Welterweight Co-Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Yohan Lidon

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Azize Hliali vs. TBA

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Fabio Pinca vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Before GLORY 47 Lyon, GLORY 47 SuperFight Series will feature many French favorites.

No. 3-ranked super bantamweight contender Anissa Meksen (92-3, 29 KO, fighting out of France) goes toe-to-toe with No. 8-ranked Funda “Findik” Alkayiş (29-2, 12 KO, fighting out of Turkey) in a number one contender bout, while Ahaggan “Boom Boom” Yassine (27-6, 19 KO, fighting out of France) and Estonia’s Maxim Vorovski (30-3-1, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) meet at middleweight.

Plus, Lyon native Dylan Salvador (49-13-1, 21 KO, fighting out of France) competes at featherweight and debuting welterweight Jimmy Vienot (56-12, 27 KO, fighting out of France) kicks off the action.

The current GLORY 47 SuperFight Series fight card can be found below:

Featherweight Bout: Dylan Salvador vs. TBA

Super Bantamweight Contender Bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Funda Alkayiş

Middleweight Bout: Ahaggan Yassine vs. Maxim Vorovski

Welterweight Bout: Jimmy Vienot vs. TBA

Opponents for Salvador and Vienot, as well as additional bouts for GLORY 47 SuperFight Series, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 47 Lyon and GLORY 47 SuperFight Series go on sale Monday, Sept. 18. Tickets will be available for purchase online at glorykickboxing.com and through Ticketmaster online at ticketnet.fr and in-person at official Ticketmaster locations.