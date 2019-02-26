Demetrious Johnson visits Boys & Girls Club in Seattle

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held a special Meet and Greet session at the Southwest Boys & Girls Club in Seattle. In attendance was ONE Championship athlete Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, accompanied by mixed martial arts legends Rich Franklin and Miesha Tate.





Demetrious Johnson, ONE Athlete, stated: “I am very excited to make my ONE Championship debut. I feel as though the organization represents the true values of martial arts which I really take pride in, like being humble and respectful. ONE Championship is everything that is great about martial arts. Even in events like this, where I get to visit the children at the Southwest Boys & Girls Club and share with them the benefits of martial arts in people’s lives, it’s an honor for me to be able to do this. We’re about a month out to Tokyo, and I’m excited to face Yuya Wakamatsu. I think he’s a very tough, well-rounded opponent and it should be a good test for me.”

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson of Kirkland, Washington, United States is a mixed martial artist and 12-time Flyweight World Champion with a professional record of 27-3-1. With a highly-technical style and world-class skills, Johnson has dominated his division for the past seven years. During this span, Johnson captured the flyweight World Title and ran up a win streak of 13 bouts since 2012. Today, he is widely-considered one of the best mixed martial artists in the world pound-for-pound. Johnson now looks to continue his legendary career in the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship.





Multiple-time mixed martial arts World Champion Rich Franklin is the Vice President of ONE Championship and CEO of the highly-acclaimed ONE Warrior Series. Franklin made his professional mixed martial arts debut on June 19, 1999, defeating his opponent via first-round knockout. He eventually captured the Middleweight World Title in 2005 and successfully defended the belt twice. In a span of just a little over a decade of competing at the highest level, Franklin has become an absolute legend, defeating some of the sport’s biggest names including Ken Shamrock, Evan Tanner, Nate Quarry, Yushin Okami, Travis Lutter, Wanderlei Silva, and Chuck Liddell, among others.

Former multiple-time Women’s Bantamweight World Champion Miesha Tate is one of the biggest and most recognizable names in the martial arts industry, and is a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts. Tate began her martial arts journey as a wrestler at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Washington. She experienced a successful amateur career, even winning a State Championship during her senior year in 2005. Her most notable victories as a professional came over Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and Holly Holm. Following her time in the cage, Tate later became a broadcast analyst. In November 2018, Tate joined ONE Championship as Vice President.

