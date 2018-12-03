CXF 16: Season’s Beatings Comes to Hollywood Fight Night

With the holiday season upon us, the trio of Lights Out Promotions, Bash Entertainment, and PR Sports has one last gift to give mixed martial arts fans as CALIFORNIA XTREME FIGHTING (CXF) comes to HOLLYWOOD FIIGHT NIGHT for the last event of the year on Saturday December 22nd at the World Famous Florentine Gardens.





The marquee for CXF 16: “Season’s Beatings” will feature two CXF title fights, as two local fan favorites Dominick ‘All Day’ Clark (12-8 MMA) and Darren ‘Hollywood’ Smith (12-9 MMA) trade hands to find out who will stand on top of the crowded lightweight division.

Get your popcorn ready for the second title fight as CXF’s first Heavyweight Champion will be crowned when Mike Quintero (4-1 MMA) takes on former UFC contender Jack ‘The Outlaw’ May (10-5 MMA).

The landscape in the bantamweight division will be forever changed when former UFC contender Albert ‘The Warrior’ Morales (7-5 MMA) takes on Keith ‘Danger’ Carson (7-5 MMA) in a title eliminator bout that will make the winner the #1 contender for the CXF title.





After an injury delayed their first tango, Glendale’s Leon Shahbazyan (7-1 MMA) is finally set to take on former King of The Cage champion Daniel Hernandez (20-17 MMA). The winner of this fight will certainly stake a claim to a welterweight title shot.

CXF veterans “Primetime” Arut Pogosjan (4-2 MMA) and Javier ‘El Mariachi’ Garcia (4-1 MMA) have signed on to square off in a battle at 155 lbs. Garcia, coming up in weight after his last victory at 145 lbs, finds himself immediately circling in the shark tank that is the CXF lightweight division.

The storm continues as light heavyweight KO specialist Andrei Vasylenko (2-1 MMA) makes his long anticipated return to the CXF cage to take on fellow bruiser “Ruthless” Michael Zahn (0-1 MMA).

The preliminary bouts of CXF 16: Season’s Beatings will feature the best young CAMO fighters on the west coast as the CXF D-League continues to search for tomorrow CXF champions today.

CXF 16: SEASON’S BEATINGS’ is presented by Lights Out Promotions, Bash Entertainment, and PR Sports.