CES MMA to host #PinkOut Friday at Twin River

CES MMA is teaming up with the American Cancer Society on Friday night at Twin River Casino Hotel in the fight against breast cancer.





Led by CES MMA matchmaker Patrick Sullivan, CES MMA is encouraging all fans in attendance at “CES MMA 53” Friday night to wear pink and join the entire CES MMA team in a pink out to support the American Cancer Society. The event airs live on AXS TV beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

CES MMA is also selling pink T-shirts both at the event and online at www.cesmma.com with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to make donations to Sullivan’s fight against breast cancer through his “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign via the American Cancer Society, which funds research for early detection.

Sullivan’s mother passed away in 2008 following a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

“In the last conversation I had with her, she asked me to promise that I would continue her fight and doing whatever I can to make sure other sons don’t have to say goodbye to their mothers under these circumstances,” he said. “Since then I have dedicated my life to funding research, raising awareness and doing everything I can to keep my promise.”

“CES MMA 53” is CES MMA’s final event of 2018 and features 11 bouts, including the five-round main event between East Providence, R.I., bantamweight Dinis Paiva (11-7, 6 KOs) and Tony Gravely (14-5, 4 KOs) of Martinsville, Va., for the vacant CES MMA World Title.

Seven main card bouts will be featured on the AXS TV telecast beginning at 9. The four-fight preliminary card begins at 7. Tickets for the event start at $47 and are available online at www.cesmma.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253, or at the Twin River Casino Hotel Players Club.

In a battle of heavyweights, Parker Porter (6-4, 2 KOs) of New Britain, Conn., faces longtime CES MMA veteran Keith Bell (9-9-1, 8 KOs) of Newport News, Va., and 4-1 featherweight Dylan Lockard of Hollis, N.H., returns to face the undefeated Anthony Wright (3-0) of Sanford, N.C.

The “CES MMA 53” main card also features the return of Woonsocket, R.I., bantamweight Kody Nordby (9-4), who returns from deployment to face New Yorker Zachary Burhans (3-2-1) in a three-round bout. Flyweight Johnny Lopez (7-4) of Meriden, Conn., steps up to face Josh Ricci (4-0) of Whitesville, N.Y., and bantamweight Kris Moutinho (6-2, 2 KOs) of Milford, Mass., faces James Quigg (4-2, 2 KOs) of Sanford in a highly-anticipated three-round bout.





Oyster Bay, N.Y., welterweight John Gotti III (2-0, 2 KOs) highlights the preliminary card in a three-round bout against Delray Beach, Fla., vet Josh Zuckerman (0-3).