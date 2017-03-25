CES MMA returns to historic North Shore April 15th

One year following a sold-out Massachusetts debut at the North Shore Music Theatre, CES MMA returns to Beverly, Mass., to continue its reign as the preeminent mixed martial arts promotion in the northeast.

MMA’s most prolific promotion returns with “CES MMA 43,” scheduled for Saturday, April 15th, 2017, just eight days following its “CES MMA 42” showcase in Rhode Island.





Similar to its North Shore debut in 2016, CES MMA will feature a mix of professionals and amateurs on the “CES MMA 43” card, a tremendous opportunity for the region’s up-and-coming future stars. Unbeaten bantamweight Marquis Brewster earned a promotional contract with CES MMA by winning his amateur finale a year ago at “CES MMA 35” and is now 2-0 since June.

Tickets for “CES MMA 43” are priced at $45.00, $55.00 and $100.00 (VIP) and are available online at www.cesmma.com, www.nsmt.org, or www.cagetix.com/ces or by phone at 978-232-7200 or 401-724-2253/2254. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET and the first bout begins at 7. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Headlining “CES MMA 43” is featherweight Pedro Gonzalez (11-5) of Gloucester, Mass., who faces Brazilian Bruno Dias (19-9) of Woburn, Mass., in a three-round bout. The 30-year-old Dias makes his long-awaited United States debut in MMA while Gonzalez returns for the first time since CES MMA debuted in Beverly last year when he defeated Andres Jeudi by submission in the main event.

Gonzalez carries a four-fight win streak into his April 15th bout against Dias, but recent injuries have derailed his progress. Gonzalez was scheduled to face regional standout Matt Bessette on AXS TV for the then-vacant CES MMA World Featherweight Title at “CES MMA 37” in August, but was forced to withdraw in late July due to injury.

Bessette went on to defeat Joe Pingitore to capture the title and successfully defended it at “CES MMA 41” 11 months later. A win over Dias at “CES MMA 43” could put Gonzalez back into the conversation among elite 145-pounders and set the stage for the long-awaited showdown with Bessette sometime in 2017.

Another familiar face in the North Shore region of Massachusetts, bantamweight Rico DiSciullo (6-1, 2 KOs) of nearby Somerville returns to face former Bellator and CES MMA vet Matt Lozano (8-4, 1 KO) of Lancaster, Pa. Lozano debuted with the promotion at “CES MMA 34,” earning an impressive unanimous decision win over Johnny Campbell.

DiSciullo stole the show at “CES MMA 35” in Beverly last year with a knockout win over Jake Constant, finishing his opponent with a thunderous slam to the canvas. The Somerville native looks to rebound from his first career loss at “CES MMA 38” against David Garcia.

Boston lightweight Lewis Corapi (8-3, 3 KOs), whose scheduled bout a year ago at “CES MMA 35” fell through hours before the first bell, makes his long-awaited North Shore debut April 15th against Vince McGuinness (5-6, 1 KO) of Tampa, Fla. Corapi rebounded from his loss to Julian Lane at “CES MMA 36” with a win in November and aims for back-to-back wins for the first time since 2013.

The “CES MMA 43” main card also features unbeaten Massachusetts lightweight Connor Barry (3-0) of Holbrook making his third CES MMA appearance in a three-round bout against three-time CES MMA vet Andrew Osborne (7-10-1, 3 KOs) of Fayetteville, N.C.

Quincy, Mass., light heavyweight Mike Rodriguez (6-2, 4 KOs) returns following his record-setting 7-second knockout win over Hector Sanchez at “CES MMA 41” and Myrtle Beach middleweight Justin Sumter (2-1) makes his CES MMA debut in a separate three-round bout.

“CES MMA 43” concludes an impressive stretch of three events in 15 days for CES, which includes CES Boxing’s second show of 2017 on April 7th at Twin River Casino.

Kicking off the spring tripleheader is “CES MMA 42” on AXS TV, featuring reigning CES MMA World Welterweight Champion Chris Curtis (14-5, 5 KOs) of Ohio defending his title against Lawrence, Mass., vet Wilfredo Santiago (7-3, 6 KOs).

Tickets for “CES MMA 42” are priced at $40.00, $55.00, $100.00 and $125.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com, www.ticketmaster.com or www.cagetix.com/ces by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

“CES MMA 42” also features the return of fan-favorite Luis Felix (14-9, 5 KOs) of Providence, R.I., who faces Hot Springs, Ark., vet Dawond Pickney (10-6, 7 KOs), and Fall River, Mass., native Josh LaBerge (11-5, 5 KOs), who steps up to face 10-time CES MMA vet Saul Almeida (18-8, 1 KO) of Framingham, Mass.