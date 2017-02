Glory 38 Official Weights

On Thursday, Feb. 23, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 38 Chicago and GLORY 38 SuperFight Series from Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The five-fight card for GLORY 38 Chicago will be carried live tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN3, with a replay broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN2. The five-fight card for GLORY 38 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on UFC FIGHT PASS.





Please find the results and photographs of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY 38 CHICAGO WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Light Heavyweight Title Headline Bout:

Artem Vakhitov (207 lb / 93.9 kg) vs. Saulo Cavalari (209 lb / 94.8 kg)

Welterweight Co-Headline Bout:

Richard Abraham (169.5 lb / 76.9 kg) vs. Antoine Pinto (170 lb / 77.1 kg)

Light Heavyweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Ariel Machado (208.5 lb / 94.6 kg) vs. Danyo Ilunga (209 lb / 94.8 kg)

Light Heavyweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Zack Mwekassa (207.6 lb / 94.2 kg) vs. Zinedine Hameur-Lain (205.4 lb / 93.2 kg)

Light Heavyweight Contender Tournament Reserve: Brian Collette (208 lb / 94.3 kg)

GLORY 38 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Headline Bout:

Benjamin Adegbuyi (267.5 lb / 121.3 kg) vs. Anderson Silva (247 lb / 112 kg)

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:

Maurice Greene (271 lb / 122.9 kg) vs. Catalin Morosanu (237 lb / 107.5 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Murthel Groenhart (168.6 lb / 76.5 kg) vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong (171 lb / 77.6 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Daniel Morales (170 lb / 77.1 kg) vs. Pawel Jedrzejczyk (168.5 lb / 76.4 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Niclas Larsen (153.4 lb / 69.6 kg) vs. Lukasz Plawecki (154.6 lb / 70.1 kg)