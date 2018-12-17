Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Hits Cancun with “BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico”

A night of high-stakes Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) action will come to Cancun, Mexico with a jam-packed card of exciting USA vs. Mexico matchups live on pay-per-view Saturday, February 2 from Beto Avila Stadium.









The historic event will feature former Ultimate Fighter competitor Julian Lane battling Mexican-American UFC Veteran Leonard Garcia,”Queen of Bare Knuckle” Bec Rawlings defending her title against Puerto Vallarta’s Cecilia Flores and a highly-anticipated rematch between Tony Lopez and Joey Beltran, who engaged in an epic showdown at BKFC 1 that was narrowly won by Beltran.

“BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico” will be broadcast across the United States and Canada, exclusively on pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc., on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95. It will also be available world-wide via streaming to all in-home and out-of-home connected devices.

The action will also see a pair of former UFC standouts as 20-fight UFC veteran Chris Lytle faces Mexico City’s Erick Montano, BKFC heavyweight tournament runner-up Sam Shewmaker returns to action to take on Tijuana’s Joel Paredes, plus former WEC Middleweight Champion and 12-fight UFC veteran Joe Riggs competes in his second BKFC attraction as he looks for another victory, this time against Mexico City’s Heriberto “El Rudo” Tovar, who has fought in Combate Americas, the largest Hispanic-based MMA organization in the sport.









Tickets for “BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico” will be available starting December 19 at www.bareknuckle.tv.

“We are very excited to be making our international debut in only our forth show,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “We have this card stacked from top to bottom as Mexico’s toughest fighters will battle the USA’s toughest fighters. We are very happy with the reception we have received so far in Cancun and are looking forward to putting on another stellar event.”

“I’m extremely pumped for my BKFC debut,” said Julian Lane. “I’m always looking forward to a battle and I’m excited to be fighting in Cancun, Mexico. This will be the third country I have fought in and I’m traveling to Garcia’s backyard, so that makes it even better because that’s what I’m used to. I won the BKB world title in England one year ago against Jimmy Sweeney in his backyard, so this isn’t my first rodeo. I’m definitely looking forward to the fight and to making history at BKFC’s biggest show to date. They put the king of bare knuckle fighting on the card and the world always wants to see me bang!”

“It feels great to be a part of the first international BKFC event,” said Leonard Garcia. “I’m excited to mix it up. BKFC is an organization that I feel I was made for and on February 2 I’ll get to live out my dream of competing in a sanctioned event with no gloves.”

Ohio’s Lane is most known for competing on the UFC Ultimate Fighter series. He owns 12 wins out of 20 career professional MMA contests and has also competed for Bellator. Lane will take on Garcia who is an experienced MMA fighter who competed on the first televised featherweight bout in UFC history. Garcia earned multiple Fight of the Night honors while with UFC, won the 2010 Fight of the Year award for his contest against the Korean Zombie Chan-Sung Jung in WEC and most recently competed with Legacy FC.

Rawlings has made a name for herself with action-packed victories in her first two BKFC fights. The Australian-born fighter picked up wins on the first two BKFC cards to stake her claim as the leading female bare knuckle fighter. She will now travel to her opponent’s home turf to face Mexico’s Flores.

Lopez and Beltran took part in a sensational showdown on the first BKFC card that can be viewed in its entirety HERE. Beltran won a brutal unanimous decision, avenging a pair of MMA losses he had suffered to Lopez earlier in his career. Beltran has 17 professional MMA wins including triumphs with UFC and Bellator. Lopez has put together a prolific MMA career that includes compiling 61 wins.