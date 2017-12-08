BAMMA London Set For 9th March, First Fight Announced

BAMMA today announces the first event of 2018, as it returns to The SSE Arena, Wembley in London for BAMMA 34 on March 9th.

The first fight to be announced is a huge Welterweight clash as former training partners and friends turned bitter rivals face off for the BAMMA Welterweight World Title, as Champ Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore faces RDX Champion Terry ‘The Dominator’ Brazier. This all London main card fight is guaranteed to get the capital buzzing with anticipation as one of the most eagerly awaited bout is finally made.





Tickets go on sale Wednesday 13th December from http://www.bamma.com

With a busy 2018 scheduled planned, this first event in the nation’s capital will once again see huge title fights, established stars and up and coming talent as the rest of the fight card is announced over the coming weeks.

BAMMA CEO David Green commented on this first event. “After a successful return to Wembley in September, with a fantastic night of fights and action, we can’t wait to get back. We are therefore very much looking forward to kicking off an exciting 2018 with a huge show in London. As always with BAMMA, this event is not to be missed. Look out for some further big announcements soon.”

Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore has signed on the dotted line to fight former friend and training partner Terry ‘The Dominator’ Brazier, after months of Brazier relentlessly pursuing Alex at local fight shows and on social media. The one fight that could eclipse Lohore Vs. Jones in London is now happening.

With both titles on the line, the hype around this fight will reach epic proportions as the winner will be able to lay claim to the title of the one true Welterweight Champion. Terry Brazier is already claiming in a recent interview with BAMMA.com that the “Era Of Domination” is set to begin on March 9th after he defeats Lohore. Lohore on the other hand has been entirely flippant about Brazier’s chances and says that the challenger to his bout has less than zero chance.





One things for certain, when these two meet on March 9th something will have to give and the first BAMMA unified Welterweight Champion will be crowned.

Additional Information

Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore (13-1) is currently spending the majority of his training time with the MMA Factory in France. He has now notched up a 10-fight win streak that recently saw him defeat Nathan Jones, Dan Edwards & Colin ‘Freakshow’ Fletcher. With an exhilarating style that is as good on the ground as it is standing, Lohore will once more be looking to silence half of the London crowd as he looks to take out former friend and training partner Terry Brazier to retain the BAMMA World title once more. Hailing from France, the London based fighter is set to stake his claim as BAMMA’s most dominant champion. Once again Lohore is involved in a MMA rivalry that has had the London MMA community talking.

Terry ‘The Dominator’ Brazier (8-1) is the current RDX Champion and claimed that title at BAMMA 29, when he forced the tap from Walter ‘The Sniper’ Gahadza via Bulldog choke. Now with his sights set on World Title glory, he is ready to silence the hype of Lohore en route to unifying the two titles and becoming BAMMA’s first Welterweight Unified Champion. Training out of NFM Windsor fighter, the former Para will be returning to his former regiment for extra strength and conditioning training during the build up to his biggest fight to date. Brazier is declaring that when he wins the title from Lohore “The Era Of Domination” will begin. London and the world will be waiting to see if he’s right.





