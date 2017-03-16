Angela Lee To Defend Title Against Istela Nunes In Singapore

The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the blockbuster main event for ONE: DYNASTY OF HEROES which takes place 26 May at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee, fresh off a successful first title defense in her last bout, will put her title on the line once again when she returns to Singapore to take on Istela Nunes of Parana, Brazil.





Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “Angela Lee is proving to be an awesome champion and a true competitor. On the heels of an absolutely magnificent performance over Jenny Huang in Bangkok, she just can’t wait to get back inside the ONE Championship cage to put on another show. Istela Nunes is a worthy challenger for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship and Singapore has a tremendous fight on their hands. Fans will not want to miss it.”

20-year-old Angela Lee of Waipahu, Hawaii, is one of the promotion’s most outstanding athletes regardless of gender or weight class. She captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi in 2016, and has since then defended the title successfully. Lee’s beautiful combination of elite striking and grappling skills has proven to be a potent formula for success, as she has remained unbeaten inside the ONE Championship cage. In her last bout, Lee dominated top contender Jenny Huang with a masterful display of striking. She now returns to Singapore to defend her title against Istela Nunes.

Angela Lee, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, stated: “I said at the beginning of the year that I will make 2017 one to remember. I will keep my promise of being as active as I possibly can and I can’t wait to get right back in there. After my last fight, I showed everybody just how much I have improved over the last couple of months. I’m ready to do it again. Istela Nunes had better be ready to go to battle, because this time I’m defending the title on my turf.”

Unbeaten female atomweight Istela Nunes of Brazil is a two-time Muay Thai world champion with an unblemished 5-0 professional mixed martial arts record. Her exciting style and knack for delivering powerful strikes makes for exciting fights and is one of the biggest components of her game. In her last bout, Nunes took on top-rated female atomweight Mei Yamaguchi, winning a closely-contested split decision. At her best, Nunes is a well-rounded fighter with a solid striking and grappling skill set. She now takes on the biggest challenge of her young career when she goes head-to-head with ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee in Singapore.

Istela Nunes, ONE world title challenger, stated: “When I joined ONE Championship, I had my eyes set on the world title. It’s my goal to someday become a world champion in mixed martial arts, and Angela Lee is one of the best fighters in the world. I cannot wait to test myself against a fighter of her caliber. I am preparing myself well and will make sure that I come ready for the best Angela Lee possible. On 26 May, I will accomplish what so many others failed to do. I will beat Angela Lee and become champion.”

