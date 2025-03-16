Hearn Targets World Title Shot for Ammo Williams, Despite Close Call

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to get a world title shot for Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams against one of the middleweight champions after his 12-round unanimous decision win over Patrice Volney last Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
However, Hearn says Ammo (18-1, 12 KOs) will “have to be better” than what he showed against Volny (19-2, 13 KOs). That fight appeared to be a draw, but the judges gave it to Hearn’s fighter, Ammo, by scores that didn’t match the bout that took place.
Judges’ Scorecards
The scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113 for Ammo. I watched the fight and had it 114-114. If I were to give the win to either of these guys, I’d go with Volny because he landed the bigger shots.
Williams doesn’t look ready for any of the champions at 160 now. Hearn won’t be doing him any favors if he throws Ammo in with any of these three champions:
– Janibek Alimkhanuly: IBF and WBO
– Erislandy Lara: WBA
– Carlos Adames: WBC
Ammo Williams needs to increase his punching power because he doesn’t hit hard enough to beat any of these three. Even if he moved down to 154, he would still be out of class.
“He got a good win tonight. He’s making money. Life is coming together. Sometimes life can spiral out of control, and you just need it to come together. I feel that’s what’s happening with Ammo,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social following Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams’ win over Patrice Volny last Saturday night in Orlando.
In truth, it wasn’t a good win for Ammo Williams, as it was too close against a fighter that isn’t ranked in the top 15 by any of the four sanctioning bodies at middleweight. The fight showed that Ammo isn’t ready to fight for a world title, and hasn’t improved since being stopped in the eleventh round by Hamzah Sheeraz last year on June 1st.
Ammo’s Future
“I’m really proud of Ammo. That was a really coming of age performance. Sometimes, Ammo is quite raw and crude with his work because he’s quite inexperienced. I thought that was a mature performance tonight and also going 12 rounds,” said Hearn.
“He’s a personal project of mine, and I want to see him right. I want to see him do well. I really believe a shot at a world middleweight title will come this year. Whether he can win it, he’ll have to be better. I do believe Ammo is a world class middleweight, but he’s got to make improvements if he’s going to go in there and beat a Lara, Adames or Janibek.
“For now, tonight was about get that win against Volny. Now, you can move on to bigger paydays, and bigger opportunities. I think he’ll stay on it now. He has good support at home.