Hearn Targets World Title Shot for Ammo Williams, Despite Close Call

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to get a world title shot for Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams against one of the middleweight champions after his 12-round unanimous decision win over Patrice Volney last Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

However, Hearn says Ammo (18-1, 12 KOs) will “have to be better” than what he showed against Volny (19-2, 13 KOs). That fight appeared to be a draw, but the judges gave it to Hearn’s fighter, Ammo, by scores that didn’t match the bout that took place.

Judges’ Scorecards

The scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113 for Ammo. I watched the fight and had it 114-114. If I were to give the win to either of these guys, I’d go with Volny because he landed the bigger shots.

Williams doesn’t look ready for any of the champions at 160 now. Hearn won’t be doing him any favors if he throws Ammo in with any of these three champions:

– Janibek Alimkhanuly: IBF and WBO

– Erislandy Lara: WBA

– Carlos Adames: WBC

Ammo Williams needs to increase his punching power because he doesn’t hit hard enough to beat any of these three. Even if he moved down to 154, he would still be out of class.

“He got a good win tonight. He’s making money. Life is coming together. Sometimes life can spiral out of control, and you just need it to come together. I feel that’s what’s happening with Ammo,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social following Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams’ win over Patrice Volny last Saturday night in Orlando.

In truth, it wasn’t a good win for Ammo Williams, as it was too close against a fighter that isn’t ranked in the top 15 by any of the four sanctioning bodies at middleweight. The fight showed that Ammo isn’t ready to fight for a world title, and hasn’t improved since being stopped in the eleventh round by Hamzah Sheeraz last year on June 1st.

Ammo’s Future