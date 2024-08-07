Zhilei Zhang’s “Problem” – “He’s Feared,” Says His Co-Manager

Who next for towering Chinese southpaw heavyweight Zhilei Zhang? It will not be Anthony Joshua, not next, not any time soon. So says “Big Bang” himself, who recently said on the MMA Hour that he fully believes AJ is scared of him, with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also less than keen on the fight according to the 41-year-old. And now, in speaking with Sky Sports, Zhang’s co-manger Terry Lane (son of the great third man, Mills Lane) has doubled down on the Joshua is afraid to fight Zhang claims.

The two did fight as amateurs in the 2012 Olympics, and Joshua dropped Zhang on the way to a points win and eventual gold. But Zhang has craved a shot at revenge in the pro ranks ever since. But Joshua won’t give him the opportunity, say Team-Zhang.

“I think it’s the worst kept secret in boxing that AJ wants no part of Zhilei, “Lane said. “There’s been opportunities for them to fight. It’s just very clear that there’s no interest on AJ’s end; he just wants to avoid the fight, which is unfortunate. A world title shot is the aim (for Zhang). AJ and [Tyson] Fury are the main desires for Zhang – those are two guys he wants to fight. I don’t know if [Oleksandr] Usyk is serious about moving back down to cruiserweight, but I think Zhilei has more than earned a shot against Fury and AJ. The problem with Zhilei is he’s feared. He’s a risky fight for anybody. He ruined the plans for [Joe] Joyce to fight Fury, and he ruined the plans for Deontay Wilder to fight AJ……so getting these guys in the ring is proving to be tough.”

Zhang, who may or may not box a massive homecoming fight in China next, could fight Joseph Parker in a return fight next, while Martin Bakole has called for a go at Zhang. As Lane pointed out, Zhang is well-ranked by all four governing bodies, and as such, he is in a good position. For us fans, a pro rumble between Zhang and Joshua would be more than welcome. Joshua, Hearn says frequently, “will fight anyone.” But will AJ get it on with “Big Bang?”

Next up for Joshua, it’s Daniel Dubois and a chance at regaining a slice of the heavyweight crown. After that, should he win, Joshua will be looking, as will all the top big men, at challenging the winner of the Usyk-Fury rematch. Might Zhang find himself left out in the cold in this regard?

Lane is adamant his guy should get his shot, whether he gets revenge in a rematch with Parker or not.

“He’s earned his shot,” Lane said of Zhang.