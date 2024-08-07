Berlanga Vows to Break Canelo’s Face in September 14th

Edger Berlanga says he wants to break Canelo Alvarez’s face on September 14th in their headliner match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) got challenger Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) angry during their press conference yesterday in Los Angeles with the trash-talking he did, and he went berserk at the end of the conference.

Canelo says he saw nerves from Berlanga and feels he’s afraid of him because he knows what he will do to him. Berlanga is proud of his Puerto Rican heritage and says he’s not afraid of anyone, least of all Canelo.

“I didn’t have one ounce of fear,” said Edgar Berlanga to the Stomping Ground YouTube channel, talking about him not being afraid during his face-off with Canelo Alvarez during their Los Angeles press conference. “He thinks I’m a cakewalk. That’s cool. Let him think that. He’s going to run into something.”

Berlanga is correct that Canelo views this fight as a “cakewalk” for him. This is understandable because he lacks a proven record to suggest that he has a chance of winning. The Brooklyn, New York native has been rushed into this fight without beating anyone during his short career.

“Money don’t make you. He talks about all his bread,” said Berlanga about Canelo’s huge wealth. “It’s about your heart and how you treat others. A lot of the Mexicans in Mexico don’t like him. He’s an arrogant dude. He’s a diva. I told him, ‘I’m going to break every bone in your face.’ It’s not capping.”

Berlanga will need to land something that makes Canelo respect him because he’s not going to do well if he doesn’t fear what’s coming back at him. Edgar has power, obviously, but he’s slow and leaves himself open, and Canelo will take advantage of that.

“He knows the vibes. I’m Puerto Rican. I come from the hood. He’s on his way out. He’s a nobody,” said Berlanga about Caleb Plant. “He needs people like us to sell tickets because he can’t sell a family dinner. That’s why he’s on our undercard.

“I had to show out in my last fight [Padraig McCrory] to be in this position. Eddie Hearn put me in a position with the WBA to be the mandatory. We went from there, and we got the shot. The sky is the limit now.

“If we win this, we’re talking about generational wealth money. It’s superstar status, for real. It’s private jets for the rest of my life,” said Berlanga on what he stands to gain if he’s victorious against Canelo.

Even if Berlanga doesn’t win, his purse for this fight will be enough for him to retire without worrying about needing a job. However, if Berlanga keeps purchasing expensive jewelry the way he’s been doing, he’ll eat up his money and have nothing to show but a bunch of junk that he won’t be able to resell for the same price he purchased.

“It’s everything I ever wanted as a kid, it’s going to be laid out. Sponsorships and endorsements, and acting. Everything is going to be opened up for me,” said Berlanga.