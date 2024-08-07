Turki Unloads On Canelo: “After Losing To Bivol, He’s Been Looking For Easier Fights”

Who was it that put an end to a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford ever happening – Canelo himself or Turki Alalshikh? Canelo has said he informed the Saudi money man that he was not interested in talking about any fight, period, until after September 14 (and his date with Edgar Berlanga), but Alalshikh says it was he who pulled the plug on the Canelo-Crawford fight as he “didn’t want it anymore.”

Now, Canelo tells Fight Hype he is “good with what I’m doing” and how he “doesn’t need that kind of thing,” with Canelo stating that “if they want the fight, okay, it’s my way, not their way” – Turki, who feels Canelo priced himself out of the Crawford fight, has unloaded via a rant he has put up on social media. Alalshikh, who has almost certainly ended all chances of working with Canelo in the future, wrote how the Mexican star is interested in “easier fights.”

“I heard that Canelo said he respects me but he doesn’t like the way we do business,” Turki wrote on X. “As for him respecting me, it doesn’t matter to me if he does or not. As for the way we do business, I know why he doesn’t like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course anyone who likes easy fights won’t like that. And I know how he feels after losing to Bivol, so he’s been looking for easier fights ever since. Also, I’m not the one who’s afraid of fighting Benavidez or Crawford. Therefore, I knew he was wasting our time and making excuses with big amounts of money that can’t be paid. So I’m continuing my way to make big fights that serve the boxing world, and he’s on his way to making easy show-only fights.”

Ouch! And we thought Oscar De La Hoya had a beef with Canelo. Now, with Canelo “ducking Benavidez and Crawford” in the opinion of some, clearly, Turki, the Mexican star who calls his own shots, is certain to hold a long grudge against Alalshikh. But Canelo has been asking for huge sums of money to fight Benavidez and/or Crawford, and when he has been called out for it, this by Alalshikh, Canelo has not liked it one bit.

These two men, both powerful in the sport, are destined to never work together. Whether we fans lose out on certain fights because of this, well, that’s down to your opinion.