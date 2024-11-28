Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai this Saturday on DAZN

Another “blockbuster” fight between two pint-sized pugilists that nobody outside of Birmingham has ever heard of. Galal Yafai, the Olympic Champion, is about to face his “toughest test” yet. Apparently, breezing through eight nobodies doesn’t quite prepare you for the big leagues. And let’s not forget Sunny “Showtime” Edwards, the guy who’s desperately trying to become relevant again after getting his behind handed to him in his last fight.

But hey, at least he beat Yafai in the amateurs, right? That’s totally relevant in professional boxing. The best part? They’re fighting for the “interim” WBC World Title. Because we absolutely needed another meaningless belt in boxing. I’m sure the winner will go on to fight for the “super-duper-mega-ultra” championship next. Oh, and don’t worry, fight fans! If you’re not entertained by this riveting main event, there’s a whole undercard of equally forgettable fights to keep you awake. From Conah Walker to Taylor Bevan (who?), it’s a veritable who’s who of “who cares?”

Main Event: Galal Yafai vs. Sunny Edwards

Date and Venue : Saturday, November 30, 2024, at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham

: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham Broadcast : Live on DAZN

: Live on DAZN Title : Interim WBC World Title on the line

: Interim WBC World Title on the line Yafai’s Record : 8-0 (6 KOs)

: 8-0 (6 KOs) Edwards’ Record: 21-1 (4 KOs)

Background:

Yafai is the Olympic Champion, making his second headline appearance in his home city.

Edwards is a former IBF Flyweight World Champion, looking to bounce back after his first career loss.

They have a history, with Edwards holding a win over Yafai in the amateurs.

Stakes:

The winner is likely to get a World Title shot in their next fight.

Undercard Highlights:

Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) vs. Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) – Welterweight, 10 rounds Kieron Conway (12-3-1, 6 KOs) vs. Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs) – Commonwealth Middleweight Title Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) – Lightweight Callum Smith (29-2, 21 KOs) vs. Carlos Galvan (20-14-2, 19 KOs) – Super-Middleweight Troy Jones (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. Michael Stephenson (9-2) – Vacant English Middleweight Title

Additional Notes:

The event features a mix of established stars and rising prospects.

Several local fighters are featured, adding to the excitement for the Birmingham crowd.

The card includes a professional debut for Taylor Bevan, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

