With “More Bad Memories Than Good,” Scott Harrison Retires From Boxing

Former two-time WBO featherweight champion Scott Harrison has, with something of a bad taste in his mouth, announced his retirement from the sport. The 44 year old, who was to have boxed this past Saturday night before his scheduled opponent, Razak Nettey, pulled out at the last minute, posted the retirement announcement on social media.

“I would like to announce my retirement from boxing more bad memories than good should have kept working for the council as a joiner. All the best God bless,” Harrison wrote.

It is sad when a fighter, any fighter, walks away from the sport feeling so bad, his dreams unfulfilled. Harrison of Lanarkshire, Scotland was a fine fighter in his day. With an exciting and fan-friendly style, Harrison, who had a good amateur career, was soon sending fight fans home feeling happy. Going pro in October of 1996, Harrison, after suffering a TKO loss in his fourth pro bout, was soon earning wins over Patrick Mullings, Tracy Harris Patterson and Tom Johnson.

Now ranked high, Harrison defended the Commonwealth title he had won from Mullings, beating guys like Steve Robinson and Richie Wenton, before the Scottish star challenged for the WBO crown. Harrison won a unanimous decision over Julio Pablo Chacon in October of 2002 to win the belt and he then made a successful defence in beating Wayne McCullough. Harrison was then upset by crafty and tough Mexican warrior Manuel Medina, dropping a split decision, before Harrison got his revenge and became a two-time champ.

This time, Harrison managed an impressive six title retentions, with a KO win over Michael Brodie being a highlight. Harrison never lost the belt in the ring during his second reign, he instead vacated the belt having fallen into a battle with alcohol and depression. Sadly, Harrison fell foul of the law in 2008, being sent to prison on drink-driving and assault charges. Harrison, now aged 31, attempted a comeback more than once but his best days had passed him by.

Harrison fought twice in 2012 (both wins) and he was decisioned by Liam Walsh in 2013. Harrison was hoping to get a win on Saturday and then go from there. Unfortunately it didn’t happen and Harrison goes out on a sad, somewhat bitter note.

A very good fighter who might have achieved much more if things had gone his way, Harrison exits with an impressive 27-3-2(15) record. He was stopped just the one time.