Will We Finally See A Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall Rematch This Year?

How long have rival 140 pounders Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall been going back and forth? Ever since the night of February 26, 2022, that’s how long. In truth, these two southpaws should have fought a rematch long before now, what with the quite deafening amount of controversy the split decision Taylor was awarded with caused. Almost everyone felt on the night, and feels now, that big underdog Catterall should have had his hand raised that night in Glasgow.

Now, almost two long years later, Catterall is still waiting for the rematch. Once again, Taylor, 19-1(13) has vowed to give it to Catterall, perhaps in either March or April. Taylor, who lost his next fight and unbeaten record when the judges couldn’t help him in his fight with Teofimo Lopez, spoke with the Daily Mail, and the former unified champ at 140 pounds said he “can’t wait” to fight Catterall a second time and shut him up.

“[Catterall] doesn’t make me who I am. I had a bad performance and I’m wanting to rectify the bad performance and all the criticism I’ve had,” the 33 year old Taylor said. “So that’s what I want to do……100 percent it’s give me the kick up the backside I needed. And, yes, it’s going to help me give the middle finger to a lot of people, when I give him a good beat down the next time, so I can’t wait. Hopefully we can get it done for March, April time, so I can then get a couple of fights in, two, maybe three fights. I’ve had three fights in three years, which is not great.”

Could it be that the rematch with Catterall finally happens this year? Catterall, 30 years old and currently 28-1(13) has said he will not wait around forever, with him having other big fight options open to him. But fans need to see this rematch, and both fighters need it. Did Taylor really just have a bad night two years ago, or is Catterall a fighter who has his number? We’ve been asking this question for almost 23 months now, and we want, we need, an answer.

So do the two fighters.