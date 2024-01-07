Experts Divided on Beterbiev vs. Smith contest this Saturday

IBF, WBC & WBO champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his titles against one of the biggest punchers in his career this Saturday night against Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) in a fight that many believe will end with a knockout at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Some believe that Callum is getting to the 38-year-old Beterbiev at the perfect time, with him older, slower, and coming off a year layoff since his war with Anthony Yarde in January 2023.

Still, even if Beterbiev is older, Smith has mentally struggled against the only two good opponents he’s faced in his career, Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder.

Like a lot of fighters, Smith has a padded record, and that makes it difficult to know how he’ll perform against Beterbiev because he hasn’t proven himself against the type of opposition needed to gauge how well he’ll do in the heat of battle.

There were some fans who believed that Callum Smith was the best fighter in the 168-lb division after his win over an injured George Groves in 2018, but that’s not reality. Even back then, David Benavidez was a better fighter than Smith.

Has Smith caught Beterbiev at right time?

“It’s a good fight. I don’t know how to call that one. Smith is big, has a long reach, and has the height advantage. Beterbiev, he’s powerful, that dude hits hard,” said Gabriel Rosado to Boxing Social, discussing this Saturday’s fight on ESPN+ between IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith.

“Smith has power, too. So, both of these guys have the ability to knock each other out, but I think Beterbiev is a much bigger puncher. So, I think Smith has to fight smart, box from a distance, and use that jab.”

Beterbiev will be trying to get in punching range of Smith all night to punish him the same way that John Ryder and Canelo Alvarez both did. Smith is one of those fighters who are good at dishing out punishment, but his opponents throw back, he shells up, and looks afraid.

Against Canelo and Ryder, Smith basically gave up early, staying on the ropes from the first round until the final bell. He lost both fights but was given a hometown decision against Ryder in a terribly scored contest, which allowed him to hold onto his WBA 168-lb title.

“To me, I think Bivol is the top guy in the division. I just think that jab, that discipline style, but those guys are bigger punchers than Bivol and punching power. But Bivol is a great, disciplined boxer. For me, I favor Bivol against those guys,” said Rosado.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will be waiting on the outcome of Saturday’s fight between Smith and Beterbiev to find out which of the two he’ll be fighting for the undisputed championship.

“Beterbiev-Smith, I think it’s time for Smith. I love Beterbiev to death, but the man is about 74 years of age, and he’s been in hard fights since he was nine,” said Steve Bunce to Boxing News, picking Callum Smith to defeat Beterbiev this Saturday night.

“I think it’s right for Callum Smith at any other time in his career,” said Virgil Hunter. “The one thing that worries me about Callum is the way that he succumbed to Canelo. How he just covered up and didn’t do anything. Beterbiev hits way harder than Canelo, but he’s [Smith] at a different weight, and he didn’t take the fight on short notice.”

Callum well have to take Beterbiev’s power

“He has the tools to pull it out if he can hurt Beterbiev, but if he can’t hurt Beterbiev, it’s going to be a tough fight. Beterbiev is a very clever fighter,” said Hunter. “He knows how to maneuver you in the ring to where he wants to maneuver you, and his hands, wrists, and forearms are so strong that he doesn’t have to load up on a punch to knock you senseless.”

For Smith to win, he’s going to have to be willing to exchange with Beterbiev and take chances of having his chin checked because he’s not going to outbox him or knock him out. He’s got to outwork him, and hope he gets tired along the way.

“So it’s a situation where you got to be careful, you got to be calculated to winning the fight, and you got to be able to take that big shot,” said Hunter about what Smith must do to defeat Beterbiev.