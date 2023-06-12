Will Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko Do It Again?

Often in boxing, a rematch takes place either because the first fight was a thriller, or because there was some kind of controversial element to the first fight, such as a debatable decision. With this past Saturday night’s battle between super-middleweights Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, we got a slice of both things. The fight, won by the younger, unbeaten Munguia, 42-0(33), was an absolutely great fight, a 2023 Fight of the Year contender for sure.

Yet you could make the case that the decision in favour of Munguia (115-112, 114-113, 114-113) was a controversial one, a debatable one. Certainly, the seemingly unable to get a break Derevyanchenko feels he won the fight. The astonishingly tough 37 year old from Ukraine has dropped close decisions before, perhaps most notably in big fights with Gennady Golovkin (a lot of people felt he won that one), and Danny Jabobs (a lot of people felt Derevyanchenko won that one, too), and here again, plenty of folks feel the never-stopped veteran was hard done by.

Let’s be clear, this was no robbery, far from it. Munguia, in the biggest fight of his ten-year pro career, showed immense heart in overcoming some rough patches (round five was special, maybe a Round of the Year winner when the time comes), and he had some big moments, not least of which was the final round knockdown he scored, this saving the fight from being scored a draw. 26 year old Munguia showed us a lot on Saturday, and he deserves to enjoy his victory.

That said, it is easy to feel bad for Derevyanchenko, as he once again lost a close one that could have maybe gone his way. A rematch does seem to be a great idea. And Derevyanchenko, 14-5(10) has already called for a return fight.

“I feel good. I feel great,” Derevyanchenko said at the post-fight presser. “I think it was a close fight. I think I won. I was controlling every round. I won eight rounds. I want the rematch. I saw he was tired, but he’s a tough fighter. He recovered and came back. I’m not sad, really, because I know I won the fight.”

Again, this one was as close as it was great. A sequel seems like an obvious move. Derevyanchenko wants it, but does Munguia want to do it again? For now, both warriors need, and are of course more than entitled to, a good rest.