Will Anthony Joshua want to go anywhere near Tyson Fury now?

Like the rest of us, promoter Eddie Hearn was a most interested spectator of last night’s big Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch. And like the rest of us, Hearn was hugely impressed by Fury’s magnificent performance and win. So what next? Hearn was quick to take to social media to call for a massive heavyweight unification fight between his man Anthony Joshua (WBA/IBF/WBO champ) and Fury (WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine champ).





“No need for a third fight let’s go straight to it in the summer,” Hearn wrote on twitter.

And when one fan tweeted back how Hearn will in no way let Joshua fight Fury now, the promoter shot back: “Of course I am! And AJ wants it bad…this fight is gonna and has to happen this year!”

But will it? As fans know, Joshua is all set to fulfill his IBF mandatory requirements in June by defending against Kubrat Pulev (the man Bob Arum has all but promised us will KO Joshua), so this seemingly rules out a Fury-Joshua fight in the summer time. After that, who knows, but Joshua does have a WBO mandatory defence against WBO top-contender Oleksandr Usyk to take care of. Maybe this fight will be put on the back-burner, and maybe Joshua will indeed get it on with Fury in maybe September – although as has been pointed out, this would be a pretty quick turnaround for Joshua, especially if the Pulev fight proves to be a tough night’s work for him (or worse).

Right now it’s just way too early to say with anything like a degree of certainty what will happen. Maybe Wilder, after he gets his ear attended to (and after his licks his other wounds, mostly his battered pride) WILL call for the third fight with Fury. As per the agreement in place, Wilder can exercise the rematch clause if he wants to. Only time will tell.

But for now, Joshua is not the main man of the division in any way, shape or form. That distinction goes to Tyson Fury. Let’s hope Hearn understands and agrees with this if and when negotiations for a Fury-Joshua fight do get underway.