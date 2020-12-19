What Next For Gennady Golovkin?

Gennady Golovkin took care of business last night in making a historic 21st title defence at middleweight, and even though GGG was not facing an elite fighter in Kamil Szeremeta, the 38 year old was fighting his IBF mandatory challenger and the possibility of ring-rust. But Golovkin, who was having his first fight in 14 months, looked good, great even. It was, in a way, like GGG had never been away.

So now that he is back, with three fights left on his contract with DAZN, what might come next for Triple-G? It’s possible Golovkin’s 39th birthday will come next, before his next fight, with Gennady turning 39 in April. GGG is no longer the lethal and criminally avoided fighter he once was but he is still a major force, and Golovkin is the best middleweight in the world until someone proves otherwise (for many people, this writer included, GGG deserved the win in both Canelo fights).

2021 could prove to be a big year for GGG. The big fight we all want is of course that third battle between he and Canelo Alvarez. First, we have to see how the Mexican star looks in tonight’s risky fight with the significantly bigger, taller and longer Callum Smith. Then, if he is victorious, we will have to see if Canelo wishes to stay at 168 pounds. Might GGG move up in order to get the third fight? It would be a shame if these two didn’t fight again, so intense and very, very real is their rivalry.

If not, here are some other possible routes GGG may go next year:

A unification clash:

Golovkin might look to box one of the other champions at 160 pounds. GGG against slick boxer and reigning WBO champion Demetrius Andrade would be interesting, although Andrade’s style might not be all that suiting to the slower-than-he-once-was Golovkin. Andrade has the tools and the defensive abilities to give GGG fits. Still, this is a fight that could happen.

Might GGG go for a unification with WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo? Charlo is a fine fighter and he insists that he is actually the best middleweight in the world today. Maybe Golovkin will agree to fight him, with Charlo getting the chance to prove to many people that, yeah, he is the best today at 160.

Or perhaps GGG will look to fight WBA (regular) champ Ryota Murata, maybe out in Japan. This fight has been spoken of before and with Murata being a slugger more than a slick boxer the styles of the two men would almost certainly gel and result in a very good action fight. Chris Eubank Jr is another option for Golovkin, with the vocal Brit calling for a big chance with either Golovkin or Canelo almost every time we have to listen to him.

One other name that is out there is Jaime Munguia. Mike Coppinger tweeted before last night’s fight that “sources” say this fight has been spoken of for next year. Mexican warrior Munguia was in the frame for a shot at GGG a while back and maybe now his handlers feel he is ready for Golovkin. And finally, we have Danny Jacobs, who wants a rematch with GGG, and Billy Joe Saunders, who holds the WBO strap at 168. As bad, bad, bad as Jacobs looked against Gabriel Rosado last time out, chances are there will not be a big demand for a GGG-Jacobs II. As for Saunders, if he’s in shape and focused, he gives just about anybody a tough time of things, Golovkin included.

It’s clear the 41-1-1(36) GGG has a number of intriguing options for his next couple of fights.



