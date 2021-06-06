What Next For Daniel Dubois?

Daniel Dubois got the much-needed win last night, his comeback bout against Bogdan Dinu, who fell to 20-3(16), seeing the 23 year old return with a bang. As fans know, “Dynamite” lived up to his nickname in wiping Dinu out with a one-punch KO just :31 seconds into round two. No, Dubois was not in with an elite fighter, nor did Dubois really get the chance to show too much, but last night’s fight was all about the win.

Dubois spoke with IFL TV after his quick win and he did say there had been some “demons” there ahead of his first fight back after the painful loss to Joe Joyce. Now, with new trainer Shane McGuigan on board, Dubois can move onto bigger things. Last night’s fight was, quite ludicrously, for a version of the WBA heavyweight title (how many versions are there of the WBA heavyweight title? No less than four – with Anthony Joshua, “super world,” Trevor Bryan, “world,” Manuel Charr “champion in recess” and now Dubois, “interim”) – and Dubois could face Bryan next.

IFL TV asked Dubois, and his promoter Frank Warren, if it will be Bryan next, and Warren nodded, while Dubois said, “yeah, whoever’s next.” Dubois is also very much interested in a return fight with Joyce, so as to “put it right.” Joyce, like the rest of us, is waiting to see if Joshua will meet his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk next, or vacate the belt. If AJ vacates, Joyce and Usyk would almost certainly fight for the belt. But if AJ-Usyk happens, then maybe we could get Joyce-Dubois II quite soon.

Can Dubois get revenge? Had he not suffered the eye injury back in November’s fight, Dubois may well have fought an entirely different fight. Still, Dubois had plenty of trouble with Joyce’s jab, the more experienced man making it his fight.

For now, whether he fights Bryan, Joyce or someone else in his next fight, it’s good to see Dubois back. A monster puncher, a genuine talent and a likeable guy, Dubois, 16-1(15) is still a possible world heavyweight champion of the future. A genuine one, that is.