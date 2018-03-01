What’s going on with Manny Pacquiao? Will he fight again? If so, will Freddie Roach train him?

The immediate future of superstar Manny Pacquiao is a mystery; in terms of his boxing career anyway. RingTV.com, via a text they received from Pacquiao’s media manager in the Philippine senate, Zonio Aquiles, reports how Pac-Man will definitely not be boxing on the April 14 card topped by Jeff Horn-Terence Crawford. As fans know, there was talk of the 39 year old all-tine great fighting Mike Alvarado on the April card, but this will not be happening.

“It’s confirmed: Senator Pacquiao will not be fighting on the under-card of the Crawford-Horn fight. It’s an insult to him,” Aquiles texted.





To many fight fans, the thought of Pacquiao going up against the seriously faded Alvarado touched on being an insult; such a mismatch that one looked set to be. So, what’s up with Manny; when will he fight again. Will he ever fight again? Even Freddie Roach doesn’t know for sure.

“I usually leave him alone until I hear from him but I’ve called him five times and haven’t heard back,” Roach said a few days back, as quoted by Ring. “Maybe he changed his number.”

So if Pacquiao isn’t returning Freddie’s calls, it really is a mystery as to what his plans are. Has the former multi-weight king who last boxed in July of last year, losing in an upset to Horn, dedicated himself to politics full-time? Just last week, promoter Bob Arum stated how, after Manny “got the win in April,” he would let him take his pick from a fight between either Vasyl Lomachenko or Crawford (assuming Crawford beats Horn of course) for later this year.

But now we must wait and see, or wait and hear – either from Arum, from Roach or from Manny himself. All great fighters reach the end one day of course, and maybe that losing, yet controversial battle with Horn in Australia will prove to be the final ring appearance of the great Manny Pacquiao.





If Pacquiao has fought his last fight, he exits with a 59-7-2(38) pro ledger. And a sure-fire ticket to The Hall of Fame when the time comes.