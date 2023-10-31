What Are The Odds?? Ngannou An Underdog In Fury Rematch, Wilder Favoured To Be Next For The “King Of Combat Sports”

What will Francis Ngannou do next? Will he fight Tyson Fury again, and if so, who wins? Or might Ngannou, who Dan Hardy referred to as “The King of Combat Sports” as he spoke on The MMA Hour, fight someone else next? Does Fury fancy some more of Ngannou, who he barely survived this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia?

We all know Ngannou, 0-1 as a boxer, has options – a whole lot of them. And the bookmakers have got busy putting out some odds on a few things.

Here are the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, on a Fury-Ngannou rematch, and on who Ngannou is favoured to fight next.

Fury, who was a whopping, great betting favourite over Ngannou ahead of the October 28 fight, is still a significant favourite over the 37 year old former UFC heavyweight champ in a return meeting. Fury is listed at -400, while Ngannou is currently listed at +300 ahead of a potential rematch.

The odds, then, have pretty much halved, with Ngannou no longer a Buster Douglas type no-hoper. But will we see a Fury-Ngannou II? The odds suggest not, with BetOnline.ag having Deontay Wilder listed as the favourite to get in the ring with Ngannou next.

Here are all the odds as far as who is most likely to rumble with Ngannou next:

Deontay Wilder +200

Tyson Fury +300

Anthony Joshua +400

Zhilei Zhang +700

Oleksandr Usyk +800

Dillian Whyte +1000

Derek Chisora +1100

Which of the above fights excites you the most, and can Ngannou beat any of the listed names? Ngannou Vs. Wilder could be a truly epic, bombs away collision to remember, as could Ngannou Vs. Joshua (although Eddie Hearn says he sees Ngannou as “easy work” for his guy).

Right now, courtesy of his thoroughly unexpected showing in Riyadh, Francis Ngannou is the hottest boxer on everyone’s lips. Not bad at all, considering Ngannou is just 0-1 as a pro boxer! How much more damage to the heavyweight division can Ngannou go on to inflict?

Who would YOU like to see Ngannou fight next?