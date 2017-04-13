Welterweight rumblings – Thurman wants Pacquiao, Porter wants Thurman rematch

Arguably (not that too many fans are arguing) the best, most talent-rich weight class today, the welterweight division of right now is capable of throwing up some fantastic match-ups. We’ve already got this month’s Shawn Porter-Andre Berto non-title showdown (all but guaranteed to be a thrilling action affair) and we’ve got the big IBF welterweight title fight collision between champ Kell Brook and unbeaten, some say star of the future, Errol Spence Jr.

But there could be more sizzlers to come. Keith Thurman, the recently crowned WBA/WBC 147 pound king, has called for a Manny Pacquiao fight. No, this doesn’t mean the fight will happen, but at least “One Time” is sticking to his routine of asking for the big match-ups. Thurman has plenty of options; what with Porter, who pushed Thurman hard in that great, great fight last summer, saying he lists this rematch as a priority, above a second go at Brook.





Thurman might be able to pick either Pacquiao or Porter for his next fight, but of course, both the reigning WBO champ and the former IBF champ must win their upcoming bouts first: Pac-Man facing Jeff Horn in July and Porter facing Berto a week this Saturday.

Until he can be beaten, though, Thurman has to be looked at as the best welterweight in the world today. But Thurman is annoyed at the way Pacquiao is still ranked above him in certain quarters.

“It’s kinda ironic that I’m the only welterweight in the world that holds two world titles and he’s still ranked above me,” Thurman said to TMZ Sports when speaking on Pac-Man. “At the end of the day we want that Pac-Man fight. I can’t wait to negotiate that fight. Shoot, he can pick the date, he can pick anything he wants because I’m ready to put hands on him.”

As fascinating and potentially epic a fight Thurman-Pacquiao could be (and another 147 pound unification to boot), Thurman does have those other options; including a possible rematch with former WBC boss Danny Garcia; while Thurman against the Brook-Spence winner is one of the biggest and best fights that can be made today. Pacquiao remains the cash-cow though, and if the future Hall of Famer does as expected and deals with Horn in Australia, the word is he will look to fight again in November.

Keith Thurman will be waiting to meet him.