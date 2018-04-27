Weights: Jacobs-Sulecki & Miller-Duhaupas

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Opening the telecast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is undefeated Jarrell Miller taking on Johann Duhaupas in 12-round heavyweight tilt.
(Photos Courtesy HBO/Ed Mulholland)
In the main event former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will face Maciej Sulecki in a 12-round bout.
Official Weights from Brooklyn:
Daniel Jacobs: 159.6 lbs.
Maciej Sulecki: 159.2 lbs
Jarrell Miller: 304.4 lbs
Johann Duhaupas: 244.2 lbs.
Join the conversation on Twitter: #JacobsSulecki
Magdaleno, Dogboe make weight
Jessie Magdaleno 122 vs. Isaac Dogboe 121.1
Jesse Hart 167.8 vs. Demond Nicholson 167.5
Bryant Jennings 225.7 vs. Joey Dawejko 233
Robson Conceicao 130.5 vs. Alex Rynn Torres 130.6
Shakur Stevenson 125.7 vs. Patrick Riley 124.6
Christian Carto 118.7 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118
Joseph Adorno 132.6 vs. Jorge Padron 131.8
Kent Cruz 141.7 vs. Mohamed Rodriguez 143.6
Marcel Rivers 150.1 vs. Ronald Logan 153.5
Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN
WEIGHTS FROM AGUASCALIENTES, MEXICO
12-Round Main Event
WBC Latino Silver Super Middleweight Title
Devis Caceres 167 vs. Bruno Sandoval 167
Devis Caceres 167 vs. Bruno Sandoval 167
Damian Vazquez 113.5 vs. Luis Golindano 113.5
Maryan Salazar 108 vs. Joselyn Casilla 106
Kye Brooks 220 vs. Eduardo Vitela 249
Donovan Estrella 138 vs. Daniel Roman 142
Sebastian Diaz 132 vs. Juan Pineda 135
Brandon Jiménez 125 vs. Luis Diaz 125
José Luis Zúñiga vs. 154 vs. Jesus Morales 152
Pedro Hernandez 125 vs. Anthony de Jesús 125
Edwing Davila 125 vs. TBA
Issac Avelar 122 vs. TBA
Rogelio Flores 147 vs. TBA
Promoter: Sugar Promotions
Venue: Plaza de Toros San Marcos
Stadium View Network
Facebook Live Stream: Canal 26 en Vivo
Live Stream: Fite.tv
First Fight Starts at 8:00 p.m CT
THE WEIGHTS FROM WINDHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE
Windham, NH [April 27, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotions is one day away from bringing professional boxing to Windham, New Hampshire for the second time this year at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center. Doors open this Saturday night at 6PM. First fight will be at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday night (cash only).
Earlier today, the fight promotion held the event weigh-ins at the Lobster Tail Restaurant & Lounge in Windham, NH.
The weights from Windham, NH:
Tommy O’Connell (148) vs. Bruce Boyington (151)
Julio Perez Camousano (177) vs. Eric Abraham (179)
Ashley Theophane (152) vs. Larry Smith (154)
Tolan Tascoe (159) vs. Paulo Desouza (155)
Tracey Johnson (220) vs. Brendan Barrett (247)
Theo Desjardin (137) vs. Luis Santiago (136)
Jarel Pemberton (167) vs. Borngod Washington (171)