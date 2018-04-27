Weights: Jacobs-Sulecki & Miller-Duhaupas

Saturday’s World Champion Boxing® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Opening the telecast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is undefeated Jarrell Miller taking on Johann Duhaupas in 12-round heavyweight tilt.







In the main event former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs will face Maciej Sulecki in a 12-round bout.

Official Weights from Brooklyn:

Daniel Jacobs: 159.6 lbs.

Maciej Sulecki: 159.2 lbs





Jarrell Miller: 304.4 lbs

Johann Duhaupas: 244.2 lbs.

Magdaleno, Dogboe make weight

Jessie Magdaleno 122 vs. Isaac Dogboe 121.1

Jesse Hart 167.8 vs. Demond Nicholson 167.5

Bryant Jennings 225.7 vs. Joey Dawejko 233

Robson Conceicao 130.5 vs. Alex Rynn Torres 130.6

Shakur Stevenson 125.7 vs. Patrick Riley 124.6

Christian Carto 118.7 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118

Joseph Adorno 132.6 vs. Jorge Padron 131.8

Kent Cruz 141.7 vs. Mohamed Rodriguez 143.6

Marcel Rivers 150.1 vs. Ronald Logan 153.5

Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN

WEIGHTS FROM AGUASCALIENTES, MEXICO

12-Round Main Event

WBC Latino Silver Super Middleweight Title

Devis Caceres 167 vs. Bruno Sandoval 167

Damian Vazquez 113.5 vs. Luis Golindano 113.5

Maryan Salazar 108 vs. Joselyn Casilla 106

Kye Brooks 220 vs. Eduardo Vitela 249

Donovan Estrella 138 vs. Daniel Roman 142

Sebastian Diaz 132 vs. Juan Pineda 135

Brandon Jiménez 125 vs. Luis Diaz 125

José Luis Zúñiga vs. 154 vs. Jesus Morales 152

Pedro Hernandez 125 vs. Anthony de Jesús 125

Edwing Davila 125 vs. TBA

Issac Avelar 122 vs. TBA

Rogelio Flores 147 vs. TBA

Promoter: Sugar Promotions

Venue: Plaza de Toros San Marcos

Stadium View Network

Facebook Live Stream: Canal 26 en Vivo

Live Stream: Fite.tv

First Fight Starts at 8:00 p.m CT

THE WEIGHTS FROM WINDHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Windham, NH [April 27, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotions is one day away from bringing professional boxing to Windham, New Hampshire for the second time this year at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center. Doors open this Saturday night at 6PM. First fight will be at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday night (cash only).

Earlier today, the fight promotion held the event weigh-ins at the Lobster Tail Restaurant & Lounge in Windham, NH.

The weights from Windham, NH:

Tommy O’Connell (148) vs. Bruce Boyington (151)

Julio Perez Camousano (177) vs. Eric Abraham (179)

Ashley Theophane (152) vs. Larry Smith (154)

Tolan Tascoe (159) vs. Paulo Desouza (155)

Tracey Johnson (220) vs. Brendan Barrett (247)

Theo Desjardin (137) vs. Luis Santiago (136)

Jarel Pemberton (167) vs. Borngod Washington (171)