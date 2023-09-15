William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta Tonight: Start Time, TV & Streaming

Get ready for a huge Mexican Independence Weekend this Sept 16, live on DAZN from the Commerce Casino & Hotel.

William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) is risking it all, putting his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight title up for grabs. He’ll go toe-to-toe in a 12-round thriller against Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs).

Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) from Vancouver steps into the ring to defend his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight title. He’s facing off in a 10-round skirmish with Mexico City’s Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs).

The multi-division and five-time world champ Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) is back on American soil. She’s putting her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World titles on the line against Guatemala’s Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs).

Streaming live on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Denver’s Daniel Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) is set to clash with Erick Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) of Guadalajara in a super featherweight showdown.

Rounding out the prelim card, Mexicali’s Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) squares off with Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) from Mexico City in a super lightweight dust-up.

Doors to the Commerce Casino & Hotel swing open at 2:30 p.m. PT, and the prelim action fires up at the same time. Buckle up for the DAZN main event, starting at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

MERCITO GESTA, LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CONTENDER:

“I’ve long been aware that a bout with William ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda was on the horizon. I sought this fight because he represents fresh talent in my weight class. In my view, this is how boxing ought to be: the cream of the crop taking on the cream of the crop. My biggest inspirations are my family, my team, and my newly born son!”

VICTOR MORALES, JR., WBA INTERCONTINENTAL TITLEHOLDER:

“I’m raring to go. My training is comprehensive and all-encompassing. My last showdown with Diego De La Hoya has only fanned the flames of my ambition. It provided a platform for me to articulate my skills and ambitions. In addition, I’ve gained invaluable insights into the business of boxing this year, beyond just the competitive aspects. The anticipation for what lies ahead is electric.”

Yokasta Valle, the Reigning IBF and WBO Minimumweight Champion, Chimes In:

“Ringing in another birthday, I’ve been hitting the gym with relentless zeal. A shoutout to Oscar and Golden Boy Promotions for celebrating my special day! I am amped and ready to put my titles on the line and conquer any formidable challenges that come my way. Fans better buckle up; my skills inside the ring are set to captivate hearts and minds.”