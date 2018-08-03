Weigh-in Results: Kovalev-Alvarez & Bivol-Chilemba

Kovalev-Alvarez Face-Off

Please Note: Start time for the first bout in the exciting “Super Men” fight card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Etess Arena on Saturday, August 4, has now been changed.

The new start time for the first bout is 5:30 p.m. ET.

This does not affect the rest of the schedule. The HBO World Championship Boxing broadcast start time remains the same, 10:00 p.m. ET and PT.

Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez

Chelyabinsk, Russia Montreal, Canada

32-2-1, 28 KOs 23-0, 11 KOs

Weight: 174.0, Trunks: Russian Flag Weight: 174.4, Trunks: WHT/BLK





Bivol vs. Chilemba

Dmitry Bivol Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba

St. Petersburg, Russia Malawi

13-0, 11 KOs 25-5-2, 10 KOs

Weight: 174.6, Trunks: Black Weight: 175.0, Trunks: GLD/BLK

Nursultanov vs. Batista

Meiirim “The Sultan” Nursultanov Jonathan Batista

Astana, Kazakhstan San Pedro, Dominican Republic

7-0, 6 KOs 17-14, 10 KOs

Weight: 159.4, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 164.0, Trunks: BLK/WHT





Murtazaliev vs. Carcamo

Bakhram Murtazaliev Fernando Carcamo

Grozny, Russia Ciudad, Mexico

12-0, 10 KOs 23-8, 18 KOs

Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Pink Weight: 164.0, Trunks: Green

Galarza vs. Duarte

Frank Galarza

Alex Duarte

Brooklyn, NY New York, NY

19-2-2, 11 KOs 13-5-1, 10 KOs

Weight: 154.4, Trunks: WHT/Blue Weight: 151.6, Trunks: Red/Blue

Ashkeyev vs. Flores

Madiyar Ashkeyev Eduardo Flores

Merki, Kazakhstan Quito, Ecuador

9-0, 5 KOs 24-29-4, 14 KOs

Weight: 153.0, Trunks: Red/BLK Weight: 153.0, Trunks: YLW/BLK

Alexander vs. Douglin

Vaughn Alexander Denis Douglin

St. Louis, MO Marlboro, NJ

12-0, 8 KOs 19-6, 12 KOs

Weight: 166.4, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 167.2, Trunks: BLK/GLD/Blue

Dargan vs. Perez

Karl “Dynamite” Dargan Jonathan Perez

Philadelphia, PA Barranquilla, Columbia

17-1, 9 KOs 37-22, 29 KOs

Weight: 135.6, Trunks: BLK/GLD Weight: 136.0, Trunks: Red/WHT

Gogokhia vs. Montes

Enriko Gogokhia Ronald Montes

Zugdidi, Georgia Barranquilla, Columbia

7-0, 3 KOs 18-9, 16 KOs

Weight: 147.4, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.8, Trunks: Blue

Villarreal vs. Hooks

Ismael Villarreal Kieran Hooks

Bronx, NY Philadelphia, PA

2-0 3-0-1, 1 KO

Weight: 156.4, Trunks: Red/BLU Weight: 156.4, Trunks: WHT/Red