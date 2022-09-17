“We get a fourth” Canelo vs. Golovkin if GGG wins says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says we’ll be seeing a fourth fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin if the hard-hitting GGG pulls off the upset tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although Hearn says there’s no contract for a fourth fight, it’s one that fans would demand. Certainly, Canelo, with his pride, would have a difficult time walking away from a loss to Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) tonight.

To be sure, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has seemed less than excited at fighting a rematch against his recent conqueror Dmitry Bivol; it would be a different story if he were to lose to Golovkin tonight.

That would be a tough pill for Canelo to swallow, and he wouldn’t want to walk away from the defeat as he did after his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol last May.

The way Canelo has performed in his last eight fights since his controversial win over Golovkin in 2018, he could lose tonight because his work rate is low, and his offense is one-dimensional and simplistic.

“Some people can say, ‘It’s three, four years than we wanted it.’ These are two generational greats, two icons for the sport, who in years to come, will be remembered as Hall of Famers, greats of boxing,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show about tonight’s trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

“We get a fourth if Gennadiy Golovkin wins,” Hearn said. “It’s not contracted, by the way, but the public [is going to demand it]. It doesn’t matter. You could do it seven, eight, nine times, but a draw and two Canelo victories and you’re kind of done.

“For everyone that doesn’t understand boxing or respect boxing, respect that these two have been preparing themselves for battle in the last three or four months.

“They will go to places that me, you at home, could never even dream of going to. The most horrible, darkest, deepest places where the shots are coming around to the side of the head, the ribs are getting busted up. You can’t breathe when you go back to your corner.

“Its heart, determination, will to win, the champion inside them that will keep going and give all of us on DAZN incredible entertainment. We’re so lucky to be involved to be involved in this sport, and this is the absolute pinnacle of it. I’m so proud to be here,” said Hearn.