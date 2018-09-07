WBSS: Josh Taylor vs Ryan Martin; Nonito Donaire vs Ryan Burnett on November 3 in Glasgow, Scotland

Phenomenal Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals in Glasgow, Scotland Nov. 3





Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs Ryan Martin (United States) and Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs Nonito Donaire (Philippines) will battle it out as they begin the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy on November 3 at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland.

Taylor, Martin, Burnett and Donaire are the marvelous ingredients when the World Boxing Super Series comes to Scotland’s biggest city.

One night, two main events, a spectacular doubleheader.

In an Ali Trophy Super-Lightweight Quarter-Final WBC Silver titlist and No 2 seed Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor faces Ryan ‘Blue Chip’ Martin.





“I cannot wait for November 3rd in Glasgow,” said Taylor. “I’m delighted to be boxing in Scotland in front of my home fans. On November 3rd, the Scots will get to see the World Boxing Super Series show come to town and I will put on a winning performance to keep them singing.”

“My team and I believe I can win the Muhammad Ali Trophy and both World Title belts and the first step on that journey is in Glasgow against Ryan Martin. I will be ready.”

In an Ali Trophy Bantamweight Quarter-Final No 1 seed Ryan Burnett and Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire face off for the WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and the WBC Diamond Title.

“Donaire is a great fighter,” said Burnett. “I have always admired him, but now I must prepare to beat him. I am someone who wants to prove I am the best by beating the best. The WBSS has given me the opportunity to achieve that dream.”





Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland: “There are some big UK boxing nights in 2018 but this doubleheader has so much depth and quality. It’s what the WBSS is all about,” said Sauerland. “Following on in the UK from Groves vs Eubank Jr in Manchester it’s great to bring the biggest show in boxing to Scotland. In addition, we will have a massive UK undercard to complete the fireworks.”

The Season II Quarter-Finals of the World Boxing Super Series will feature doubleheaders over six fight nights on back-to-back weekends, starting on Sunday, October 7 at the Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 11th. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets go on sale.

Dates and venues for the six weeks of Ali Trophy quarter-final action this autumn:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia).

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

TBD

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

&

The second New Orleans quarter-final will be announced in the coming weeks.

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Championship & WBC Diamond Title

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

6. November 10th – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

TBA

Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

Super-Lightweight:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

Cruiserweight:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)

IBF Eliminator