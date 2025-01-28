WBC “Aztec Warrior” Belt To Pay Tribute To Israel Vazquez

As fans are aware, the great Israel Vazquez lost his battle with cancer in December, the former super-bantamweight champ passing away at the young age of 46. Now, in tribute to the warrior who gave us some sensational ring battles, top of the heap being Israel’s absolute wars with fellow Mexican Rafael Marquez, the WBC has introduced a new belt. Now, plenty of people say there are far too many belts out there as it is, but no-one will complain about the new “Aztec Warrior” belt.

The new belt will also pay tribute to classic and epic all-Mexican rivalries such as Barrera-Morales, Zarate-Zamora, Vazquez-Marquez, and others. This Saturday, on the under card of the David Benavidez-David Morrell fight in Las Vegas, two Mexicans will fight. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will face Angel Fierro, and the winner will have the “Aztec Warrior” belt strapped around their waist.

A quite beautiful belt, the “Aztec Warrior” belt will indeed pay a fine tribute to not only Vazquez but so many other special Mexican ring legends. There really is something truly special when a thrilling Mexican fighter fights, even more so when two Mexican fighters fight each other.

The supporting bout between Fierro and Cruz might just end up being the fight of the night on Saturday at The T-Mobile in Las Vegas. And as savage and as thrilling as we all expect the main event between Benavidez and Morrell to be, that would be something. And a great tribute to “Magnifico,” as Vazquez was known during his fine career.

Vazquez, who turned pro at age 17, went on to carve out a career that consisted of 44 wins and 5 losses. Fans will never forget Vazquez’ all-out wars with Marquez. Fittingly, the two greats ended up all-even at 2 wins each.