Israel Vazquez Now Fighting For His Life – “Magnifico” Battling Cancer

No great ring great should ever be forgotten, not least one who is currently fighting one of the most cruel foes imaginable. Mexican warrior Israel Vazquez, AKA “Magnifico” is right now fighting cancer. The sad news was broken by a news article from the WBC, with the governing body asking for us all to “Unite for Israel Vazquez.”

This is the least we can do.

Vazquez, who went to war in superbly vicious and inspirational fights with Rafael Marquez (four times, the first three fights recognised as modern day lower weight classics, the two Mexicans then having a fourth fight and seeing their intense rivalry end at 2-2), and also Oscar Larios, and Jhonny Gonzalez, finished his ring career with a fine 44-5(32) record.

After retiring in 2010, Vazquez was in danger of losing one of his eyes, with it to be removed and replaced with a prosthetic. I think – and hope – that this in the end did not happen and that the eye was in fact saved. But now, at age 46 (Israel was born on Christmas Day in 1977), the former three-time king of the ring is going to war against one of the most awful adversaries out there.

There are, as we speak, fundraisers being put in place to help this fallen but still, and always, immensely proud warrior, and articles regarding Israel’s plight have surfaced all over the world. Vazquez, who lit up the 122-pound division and thrilled millions, is too proud to ask for help, so others are doing it for him.

If you wish to help this great former champion in his hour of need, you can do so here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-israel-vasquez-against-cancer

Let us never, ever forget our great kings of the ring, especially when they are still here to receive your cheers and your help.

Israel Vazquez gave us some truly special fights during his fine boxing career. He was and is a truly special person.