Richardson Hitchins Says He’ll Beat Teofimo Lopez – “I Am Better Than Anyone At 140 Pounds”

Last seen scoring a 12 round split decision win over Liam Paro to take the IBF belt at 140 pounds, unbeaten Brooklyn fighter Richardson Hitchins fully believes he is the top dog at the weight, “better than anyone at 140 pounds,” as the 27 year old firmly puts it. Speaking with Ring Magazine’s website, Hitchins says he is especially interested in getting a fight with Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez, who holds the Ring Magazine belt along with the WBO 140 pound strap, is seen by many as the best in the world right now at 140. But Hitchins, 19-0(7) is certain he would defeat “The Takeover” should he get the fight.

“I’ve proved myself as a legitimate contender. Now I’m ready to prove myself as a legitimate champion,” Hitchins said. “I will go down as one of the best fighters in the sport of boxing. I don’t believe none of these guys are on my level. Now is my time to prove it. Teofimo is definitely a guy that is willing to step up to the plate and take the offer. He said he wants to be undisputed at 140. I’m the guy running my mouth and calling him out. Why not? We’re both from New York and it will be a fun fight. I will beat Teofimo. I am better than him. I’m not ducking or dodging anyone. I am better than everyone at 140 pounds.”

Not everyone will agree with Hitchins when he says he’s better than anyone at his weight, but as he has made clear, Hitchins is more than ready to fight anyone so as to prove he is the best. A fight between Hitchins and Lopez really would be a good fight, and as Hitchins says, it makes a whole lot of sense. Who else is Lopez, 21-1(13) going to fight next? Hitchins has great skill and talent, and maybe he would outbox not only Lopez but a whole lot of guys.

As for making a fight between Hitchins and Lopez, it shouldn’t be all that hard, as Hitchins is managed by Keith Connolly, with whom Lopez recently signed a fight deal. Hitchins says he wants to fight by May at the latest, and now it’s up to Lopez to decide whether or not he wants to face him. This could be a big fight for New York in the summer. Who wins if Hitchins and Lopez do get it on?