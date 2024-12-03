R.I.P “Magnifico,” Israel Vazquez Passes Away At Age 46

In terribly sad news, it has been announced by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman that Mexican ring warrior Israel Vazquez has died, this at the young age of just 46. Vazquez, known of course as “Magnifico” during his thrilling boxing career, was battling cancer. World Boxing News broke the story, with the following quotes coming from Sulaiman:

“Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace. May God give strength and support to his wife, Laura, their children, family, and friends during these difficult times,” Sulaiman wrote. “Gracias campeon por dejar una huella tan especial. Simpre seras el Magnifico.”

I cannot speak Spanish, but these are clearly heartfelt words from the WBC president. Our thoughts and condolences also go out to Israel’s family and friends at this sad, sad time.

Vazquez was a great fighter, a man who had a ton of heart and courage, his qualities shown again and again throughout his ring career. A WBC and IBF world champion at super bantamweight, Vazquez will be best remembered and admired for his simply incredible ring rivalry with fellow Mexican Rafael Marquez. Four times these two warriors went to war, with fights 1, 2, and 3 being recognised as modern day classics. It is perhaps fitting that Vazquez and Marquez ended up at 2-2, with the fourth fight being the only let-down of the series.

Vazquez also faced excellent fighters such as Oscar Larios, Ever Beleno, Jorge Julio, and Jhonny Gonzalez. Vazquez suffered eye trouble in the later stages of his career, the damage picked up in the brutal fights with Marquez. Retiring to open up his own gym in 2010, Vazquez exited with a fine 44-5(32) record.

Vazquez ranks alongside the thrilling, passionate Mexican boxing greats we all admire and appreciate so very much.

Expect an avalanche of tributes to this fallen warrior to be forthcoming. And deservedly so. Israel Vazquez once said he wanted to be remembered “as a legend.” He will get his wish.

Israel “Magnifico” Vazquez: 1977 to 2024. IBF super bantamweight champion March 2004 to May 2005. WBC super bantamweight champion December 2005 to March 2007, and again August 2007 to March 2008.