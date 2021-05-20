Watch LIVE: Taylor vs Ramirez ESPN Presser

ESPN Offers Extensive Top Rank: Ramírez vs. Taylor Fight Week Programming
Saturday Undercard Begins Live at 4:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) – World Championship Main Card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
The most anticipated fight so far in 2021 airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, this Saturday, May 22 when WBC/WBO champion José Ramírez (26-0, 17 KO) and IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KO), clash in a winner-take-all battle of unbeatens for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Live coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. ET., with undercard action on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Main card coverage airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET.
Fight week and fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentator team, including Joe Tessitore, two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley. The on location desk team will feature Bernardo Osuna and Mark Kriegel. WBO female junior lightweight champion and 2016 U.S. Olympian, Mikaela Mayer, will join ESPN’s commentator team as guest analyst for the undercards.
Coverage across ESPN platforms begins Thursday, May 20 with a full lineup of Ramírez vs. Taylor preview content in primetime on ESPN. Complete fight week coverage includes:
- Ramírez vs. Taylor Official Press Conference (LIVE): Thur. at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Max on Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special (Thur. at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN): One-hour special hosted by Max Kellerman
- State of Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special (LIVE): (Thur. at 9 p.m. on ESPN)
- Blood, Sweat and Tears: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Thur. at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN): the two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps, also available on demand on the ESPN App;
- SportsCenter (Fri-Sat.): Tessitore hosts live segments from Las Vegas
- Ramírez vs. Taylor Official Weigh-In (LIVE): Fri at 4 p.m. ET on the ESPN App and ESPN YouTube channel
- Top Rank Post Show: Ramírez vs. Taylor (LIVE): Immediately following Main Event on ESPN+ (approx. 10:30 p.m. ET)
- Mark Kriegel feature on Ramírez and Taylor
- José Ramirez v Josh Taylor “The Good Ol’ Days” Essay by Mark Kriegel.
ESPN.com
- Ready to be undisputed: José Ramírez and Josh Taylor share their journey to boxing history
- Thursday: Expert Picks
- Friday: Mark Kriegel: Ramírez-Taylor is the antidote for the current state of boxing, Ringside Seat
Top Rank on ESPN Ramírez vs. Taylor (All Times ET)
|
Thur., 5/20
|
3 p.m.
|
Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor Official Press Conference (LIVE)
|
ESPN+
|
8 p.m.
|
Max on Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special
|
ESPN
|
9 p.m.
|
State of Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special (LIVE)
|
ESPN
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Episode 1)
|
ESPN
|
10 p.m.
|
Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Episode 2)
|
ESPN
|
Fri, 5/21
|
4 p.m.
|
Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor Weigh-In (LIVE)
|
ESPN App, ESPN YouTube
|
Sat., 5/22
|
4:45 p.m.
|
Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Undercard) (LIVE)
|
ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Top Rank on ESPN presented by DraftKings: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Main Card) (LIVE)
|
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|
10:30 p.m.*
|
Top Rank Post Show: Ramírez vs. Taylor (LIVE)
|
ESPN+
*Immediately follows conclusion of Main Card
|
8:00 PM
|
Main
|
José Ramírez (C*) vs. Josh Taylor (C**)
|
IBF**, WBA**, WBC*, WBO* undisputed Jr. Welterweight world championship
|
Co-Feature
|
Jose Zepeda vs. Hank Lundy
|
Special Feature
|
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Elvis Rodriguez
|
4:45 PM
|
Feature
|
Louie Coria vs. Jose Enrique Vivas
|
Undercard
|
Eduardo Garza vs. Andres Cortes
|
Undercard
|
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Ryan Lee Allen
|
Undercard
|
Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos
|
Undercard
|
Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf