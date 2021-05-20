Watch LIVE: Taylor vs Ramirez ESPN Presser

ESPN Offers Extensive Top Rank: Ramírez vs. Taylor Fight Week Programming

Saturday Undercard Begins Live at 4:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) – World Championship Main Card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The most anticipated fight so far in 2021 airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, this Saturday, May 22 when WBC/WBO champion José Ramírez (26-0, 17 KO) and IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KO), clash in a winner-take-all battle of unbeatens for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Live coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. ET., with undercard action on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Main card coverage airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET.

Fight week and fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentator team, including Joe Tessitore, two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley. The on location desk team will feature Bernardo Osuna and Mark Kriegel. WBO female junior lightweight champion and 2016 U.S. Olympian, Mikaela Mayer, will join ESPN’s commentator team as guest analyst for the undercards.

Coverage across ESPN platforms begins Thursday, May 20 with a full lineup of Ramírez vs. Taylor preview content in primetime on ESPN. Complete fight week coverage includes:

ESPN.com

Ready to be undisputed: José Ramírez and Josh Taylor share their journey to boxing history

Thursday: Expert Picks

Friday: Mark Kriegel: Ramírez-Taylor is the antidote for the current state of boxing, Ringside Seat

Top Rank on ESPN Ramírez vs. Taylor (All Times ET)

Thur., 5/20 Who Will Be the New Undisputed King between Jose Carlos Ramirez vs Josh Taylor? 3 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor Official Press Conference (LIVE) ESPN+ 8 p.m. Max on Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special ESPN 9 p.m. State of Boxing: Ramírez vs. Taylor Preview Special (LIVE) ESPN 9:30 p.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Episode 1) ESPN 10 p.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Episode 2) ESPN Fri, 5/21 4 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor Weigh-In (LIVE) ESPN App, ESPN YouTube Sat., 5/22 4:45 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Undercard) (LIVE) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 8:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN presented by DraftKings: Ramírez vs. Taylor (Main Card) (LIVE) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 10:30 p.m.* Top Rank Post Show: Ramírez vs. Taylor (LIVE) ESPN+

*Immediately follows conclusion of Main Card