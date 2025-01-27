Watch: Berlanga’s Post-Canelo Transformation

Edgar Berlanga looked like a massive 200+ lb fighter in his first-look training video today. This is the first workout clip since unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez beat him on September 14th.

The size that Berlanga has put on since his loss to Canelo will make it difficult for him to return to the 168-lb division. The Brooklyn, New York native Berlanga looked emaciated, making weight for that fight, but it could be worse for him when he fights next on March 8th.

Rosado On Deck?

It’s believed that he’ll fight in Puerto Rico, possibly against Gabe Rosado. Since it’s just a warmup fight, Berlanga can weigh in at 175 or higher without it being a big deal. He’ll be criticized either way if he fights Rosado, so it won’t matter if the contract weight is 175 to 190+.

It would look better if Berlanga fought a contender rather than the 39-year-old Rosado (26-17-1, 15 KOs), who has lost his last four fights and hasn’t won since 2021. Berlanga fought this type of opposition his entire career to get the title shot against Canelo, and it looks bad that he’s not being made to fight world-class opposition to be given opportunities.

Canelo Tattoo

Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) has a new tattoo on the back of his neck that looks eerily similar to Canelo’s. It’s unclear whether the 27-year-old hopes to flatter Alvarez with his tattoo and earn a rematch with the Mexican superstar.

He reportedly got a giant $10 million purse in his one-sided 12-round unanimous decision loss to Canelo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Berlanga said he wants to fight all six of these fighters:

Jamie Munguia

Jermall Charlo

Caleb Plant

Hamzah Sheeraz

Canelo Alvarez

Diego Pacheco

There’s an excellent chance Berlanga will get one of those guys after his March 8th tune-up, but whether he’ll be victorious is a different story. The guy that Berlanga has expressed a lot of interest in wanting is Jaime Munguia.

He feels a fight between him and Munguia would do good numbers on PPV, focusing on Mexico vs. Puerto Rico to lure fans into purchasing it. Berlanga isn’t Puerto Rican, but his parents are.