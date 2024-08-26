VIDEO: What if George Foreman fought Larry Holmes?

George Foreman, the once invincible and terrifying monster from the Golden Age of heavyweights. Larry Holmes, the underappreciated shadow of Muhammad Ali who’s skill and merit stand alone. These two great fighters actually existed simultaneously (they were even born in the same year) but they never fought. This comes down to the timing of their breakouts.

Despite both being born in 1949, George got off to the races much stronger and faster with his 1968 olympic gold medal and subsequent success at the pro level which culminated in his 1973 destruction of Joe Frazier. Then there’s Larry…

Larry Holmes didn’t start boxing until he turned 18. He turned pro in 1973 after a brief, less than impressive amateur career and his early days as a pro saw him go at his own pace. By the time that Larry came into his own in 1977 (maybe more so 1978?), the “rock-paper-scissors” of Ali, Frazier, and Foreman had departed more or less. It’s unfortunate and stands as a mark on Holmes’s greatness. Foreman, despite possessing the youth to be active during Larry’s ascension, was mentally beaten and chose to devote his life to God…but what if he didn’t?

What if George Foreman had beaten Jimmy Young on that day in San Juan? Maybe, just maybe the paths of the BIG George and the Easton Assassin would’ve crossed? Maybe Foreman would’ve continued fighting into the 1980s and it wouldn’t have been considered the “Lost Generation. All speculation at the end of the day but this is why you clicked this article afterall.

I’ve decided to explore how heavyweight history would’ve changed had George Foreman continued boxing and offered Larry Holmes the chance at a generational rivalry that would’ve further defined both men’s legacies as all time greats. In this what if, we’ll explore the fight between Foreman and Holmes in the different stages of their careers ranging from Larry’s peak in the late 70s to George’s historical resurgence in the early 90s. Speaking of which, did you know the chance for these two to have fought goes beyond the 70s and 80s? As “geezers” they made some noise in the Silver Age 1990s heavyweight division, but the fight ultimately never materialized despite there being talks.

I won’t spoil how I saw this alternate history going, that’s what the video is for. George Foreman vs Larry Holmes is, in my opinion, the second most significant missing chapter in heavyweight history. The first is Lennox Lewis vs Riddick Bowe, but that’s for another time and place. Enjoy the fantasy (and please do remember that this is *fantasy* and not to be taken as scripture)! From my heart to yours; this has been TheCharlesJackson, author of the Boxing Encyclopedia. Stay frosty, God bless, and don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube!