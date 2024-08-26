Did Julio Cesar Chavez Duck Freddie Pendleton?

Mexican legend, indeed icon Julio Cesar Chavez cut his teeth by fighting tough guys on the way up, and “J.C Superstar” made himself a true hero, an all-time great, as he reached world title status. Chavez, who won world titles in three weight divisions, endeared himself for life with his epic battles against fellow greats Edwin Rosario, Meldrick Taylor, Bazooka Limon, Hector Camacho, Roger Mayweather, Juan Laporte, Tony Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya, and others.

But did Chavez “duck” a guy named Freddie Pendleton?

Pendleton, who fought as many greats as Chavez fought – with the Philly warrior going 47-26-5(34) in total; this one of the most deceiving records in boxing history – says Chavez walked away, or ran away, from a fight with him. Three times.

Pendleton, who finally won the IBF lightweight title in January of 1993, this in his 54th fight, and after two previous failed attempts at winning the big one, says he would have loved to have fought the man so many people say ranks as the greatest Mexican fighter ever.

“Three times! (he ducked a fight with me). We had big offers from all the TV networks, but Chavez did not want to know as far as taking a fight with me,” Freddie told me a while back in an interview he was kind enough to engage in over the phone. “Don King, he actually called me up, telling me to go and spar Chavez, this in Mexico. I didn’t want to do it. I only wanted to fight him for real. But I did go. I got to the gym, and they told me, and when I asked where Chavez was, they told me he had gone up into the mountains as soon as my plane landed! He just packed up, and he left. I called Don, and I told him to get me the hell out of there. He just laughed that Don King laugh! Don told me later that Chavez, who he, of course, was promoting at the time, gave him nothing but hell for getting me over there in Mexico to try and spar with him (laughs).”

So, what would have happened, and who would have won had Chavez, at a remarkable 87-0, fought Pendleton, who was 34-17-3 at the time of the supposed offers for the fight to take place? Chavez’s millions of fans undoubtedly say J.C would have beaten Pendleton. But who knows? And did Chavez really, quite literally run for the hills when he learned how Pendleton had arrived in town?

It’s tough to believe, but then, why would Freddie lie?

