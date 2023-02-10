VIDEO: Top 10 P4P Boxers in the 1890s

Who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers in the 1890s?

Welcome to Part 1 of 13 from the newest Boxing Survey Series, which will survey volunteers in an effort to determine the best pound for pound boxers from each decade. For this particular survey which focuses attention on boxers from the 1890s, a total of 10 volunteers participated. Each volunteer provided a chronological list of between 10 and 25 names to cast their votes for the best boxers in the 1890s.

The 1890s happened quite a long time ago, and the sport has changed and evolved a great deal over the years. Rules have changed, weight limits have changed, additional weight classes have been added, and boxing techniques and training practices have changed with time. Looking back at the 1890s, however, we see a period in boxing where many of the early pioneers for modern boxing helped pave the way for the future of boxing.

Among the talented pioneers who boxed professionally in the 1890s, one of the notable standouts was Bob Fitzsimmons. Fitzsimmons was known for his devastating punching power and cleverness inside the ring. won the world middleweight championship in 1891, and in 1897 Fitzsimmons won the world heavyweight championship in the very first heavyweight title bout captured on film. Fitzsimmons would eventually go on to become the first three division champion in boxing history when he won the light heavyweight crown the following decade in 1903.

So who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers during the 1890s? And where does Bob Fitzsimmons figure in?

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will attempt to answer that question based on the results from this Survey, which included 10 volunteers. Please watch and enjoy the video. This is Rummy’s Corner (produced and narrated by Geoffrey Ciani).



