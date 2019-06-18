VIDEO: Top 10 Heavyweights – June 2019





These are very exciting times to be a fan of boxing’s marquee weight class – the historically rich heavyweight division.

Over the last several weeks, boxing fans have been treated to 3 heavyweight championship bouts. The first of these took place on May 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder scored an impressive 1st round knockout against Dominic Breazeale. It was another devastating display of power from The Bronze Bomber, who has no accumulated an historically significant 9 successful title defenses since first winning the belt back in January 2015.

The action continued on June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, when the unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua put his championship belts on the line against Andy Ruiz Jr. Many observers viewed Joshua as the best heavyweight in the world going into this one, but Andy Ruiz shocked the boxing world with a tremendous upset victory when he stopped Joshua in the 7th round. It was a sensational effort from Ruiz Jr. Joshua is now looking to rebound after suffering his first professional defeat, while Ruiz is looking to build on his momentum.





And then this past weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury went up against Tom Schwarz. It was a dominant effort from Fury, and he scored a 2nd round knockout. Fury first won the lineal championship back in November 2015 when he scored a lopsided victory against long reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko.

These 3 heavyweight championship bouts have helped rejuvenate fan interest in the division, which is now as interesting as it’s been in a very long time. This edition of Rummy’s Corner takes a quick look at some of the top players in this very exciting current heavyweight landscape. To get 1 man’s opinion on the current Top 10 Heavyweights, please watch and enjoy this video!