Marco Huck Set for February 14 Return in Germany

Huck spent the back half of his career moving above cruiserweight after losses at 200 pounds in 2017, first to Mairis Briedis on points, then a ten-round stoppage by Oleksandr Usyk. Those fights closed the door on title ambition. Everything since has been about selecting easy pay nights, not chasing belts.

At 41, this is about work. Short camps. Limited wear. Familiar settings. Pejsar gives Huck space to jab, lean, and clinch when needed, all the veteran tricks that keep a fight tidy. There is no demand to push pace, sit down on combinations, or trade hooks inside. That suits a body that has logged real miles.

Huck was never a big cruiserweight, even in his best years. He relied on timing, balance, and a stiff right hand rather than size. Those tools fade unevenly. The feet go first. The reactions follow. Fights like this let him manage distance without needing sharp counters every exchange.

The cruiserweight return problem

Huck’s prime run from 2009 to 2015 at cruiserweight was built on grit and repetition. He defended often, took rounds the hard way, and accepted damage to give it back. That style ages badly. Today’s division is bigger, meaner, and less forgiving. Even a soft return to 200 pounds asks questions about recovery, weight, and punch resistance.

This Halle fight avoids all of that. It keeps him active, visible, and safe. It does not point anywhere. That is the truth of it. Huck is boxing again, not chasing anything, just proving he can still get through camp and hear the bell without paying too high a price.