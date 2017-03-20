Video: Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs – Post Fight Recap

Middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin engaged in a terrific entertaining scrap this past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a close and competitive affair throughout, and Golovkin was ultimately awarded a unanimous decision victory, with judges’ scorecards of 115-112, 115-112, and 114-113.

This was the first time Golovkin had gone the distance since November 2008, ending a streak of 23 consecutive victories by knockout. But Golovkin did increase his streak of consecutive defenses to 18, as he inches another step closer to Bernard Hopkins’ all time record of 20 consecutive defenses of a major middleweight world title.





Golovkin was the favorite going in, but Jacobs was viewed as arguably the best opponent and greatest threat GGG has ever faced. This proved to be true, as Jacobs gave Golovkin the stiffest test he has had dating back to his 11th round stoppage victory against Martin Murray back in 2015.

The one knockdown in the fight came in round 4, when the champion dropped Jacobs following a short explosive combination that landed on Jacobs when he appeared to be a little off balance. Jacobs rose quickly, and did not appear seriously hurt. Golovkin patently advanced, and landed a series of big isolated punches, but he never had Jacobs in danger of going down again.

It was a tremendous middleweight championship contest where both fighters exhibited great heart and determination, while boxing intelligently. Each boxer landed some hard thudding shots and had his fair share of good moments from start to finish. It was a close fight that arguably could have gone either way. Given the competitive and entertaining nature of the fight, this is one that probably warrants and deserves a rematch.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner takes a look back at the big middleweight showdown that took place this past weekend between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs. Please watch and enjoy the video for one man’s worthless opinion on the boxing match.