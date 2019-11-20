VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather Jr – Championship Profile





Floyd Mayweather Jr is universally recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, and not without good reason. Indeed, there are even some who consider Mayweather to be the absolute greatest boxer who ever laced them up during the long rich history of prizefighting.

Mayweather made his professional debut on October 11, 1996. Less than two years later, on October 3, 1998, Mayweather won his first major world championship when he defeated Genaro Hernandez by 8th round stoppage to become the new WBC junior lightweight world champion. His last championship fight was nearly 17 years later, on September 12, 2015, when Mayweather defeated Andre Berto by lopsided unanimous decision to retain his unified WBC/WBA welterweight crown. And there were a lot of mighty impressive championship victories in between his first and last title fights – including victories against Diego Corrales, Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao just to name a few of Floyd’s signature high profile championship wins.

When all is said and done, Mayweather finished with a perfect unblemished record with 50 victories and 0 defeats. But even more impressive still, is the fact that Floyd Mayweather was an incredible 26-0 in world championship contests. Mayweather also won world titles in five different weight classes, putting him in an exclusive group of boxers in the history of professional boxing. That does not mean that Mayweather is not without his fair share of critics, which is something that is true of any legend of the sweet science. But even his harshest detractors cannot deny the fact that Floyd was consistently an elite talent throughout his entire career, and that he was a powerhouse attraction who fans were historically eager to watch.





