Video: Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev II – Early Rematch Preview

On June 17 unified WBA/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion of the world Andre Ward (31-0-0, 15 KOs) will have a highly anticipated rematch against former light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs). The bout is scheduled to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Their first encounter happened last November, and was a close and competitive affair. The judges ultimately ruled in Ward’s favor, and he was awarded a unanimous decision victory where all three judges scored the bout 114-113 for Ward. With the victory, Ward captured 3 major light heavyweight titles. But the decision was a controversial one, and most observers believed that Kovalev deserved to get the victory.

Kovalev got off to a fast start, rocking Ward in round 1 with a jab, and dropping Ward hard with a big counter right hand in the second round. But Ward survived, and he started making adjustments and battling his way back as he finished the fight strong. Most observers felt that Kovalev had built up enough of a lead early, including the extra point for the knockdown in round two, that he should have been given the nod. But the judges had seen things differently.

Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev are both elite pound for pound talents, widely viewed among the very best in all of boxing today. It was arguably the best fight that could be made in all of boxing when it happened last November, and it is still arguably the best fight that can be made in all of boxing today. Fans should be in for a real treat as these two go to battle once again.

There are many questions going into the rematch. Can Andre Ward build off of the success he had later in their first fight? Can Sergey Kovalev find a way to effectively land his devastating power shots on Ward? If Kovalev hurts Ward again, will he be able to finish him this time? Will Ward be able to avoid the big shots and have an easier time in the rematch? Can Ward effectively use the same type of body attacks he utilized first time around? And the most important question of all – will we get a decisive winner this time around?

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to provide a brief preview into the high profile rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev, in a light heavyweight championship bout that is arguably the very best fight that can be made in all of professional boxing. To get one man’s worthless opinion on this matter, please watch and enjoy the video.